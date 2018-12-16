IPL 2019: 5 players who will be missed this season

Aaron Finch has taken a break from the IPL.

The Indian Premier League 2019 is reportedly going to kick off on 29 March next year. The cricketing calendar has thrown the league in a bit of disarray as the participation of many overseas cricketers is under the scanner with the 2019 World Cup looming close.

The World Cup commences on 30 May, and the teams will need at least a couple of weeks to assemble their squads and chalk out their strategies. Also, England play an ODI series against Pakistan starting early May, which rules out the participation of their players from the second half of the tournament.

It would be a tough ask for the players to play two months of the IPL and still be red-hot at the World Cup. Hence, a few players have expressed their unavailability to play this year's IPL by withdrawing themselves from the IPL Auction pool.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 big players who will be missed in the IPL 2019.

#5 Jason Roy

Jason Roy is one of the most devastating openers in the world of cricket. When on song, Roy's power-packed strokes are a delight to watch.

The 28-year-old played for the Gujarat Lions in 2017 and spent the last season with the Delhi Daredevils.

Roy is a notable absentee from the list of players who are going under the hammer at the IPL auction on 18 December. His absence means that the league will have one less attacking foreign opener, the kind that is the most precious and sought after at the auction.

If he was available, Roy would have been one of the hottest properties at the IPL auction. He has got all the skills to make an impact in any conditions.

