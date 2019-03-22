IPL 2019: 5 players who could be a surprise entry into the World Cup squad

Vaskar Gautam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 839 // 22 Mar 2019, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 4

The IPL 2019 kicks off on 23rd March as the Chennai Super Kings take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The centre of attraction of the match would obviously be the two skippers, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

But the IPL 2019 is a very crucial one for the World Cup aspirants. With Team India still searching for the best middle order combination, the chances of anyone knocking through the doors are bright. In such a case, we may see some surprising names in the World Cup squad if they have a superb IPL 2019. Not only batsmen but also some bowlers can make a surprise entry into the team.

So let's have a look at 5 such Indian players who can make a surprise entry into the World Cup squad if they manage to have an outstanding IPL 2019.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy

The name of Yuvraj Singh in this list may sound crazy or unrealistic but the way India is struggling to find answers to the No. 4 woes, anything is possible. We all can't deny the fact that Yuvraj Singh has been one of the most decorated No. 4 batsmen that Team India has ever seen in the limited-overs cricket.

Yuvraj Singh was having one of the greatest phases of his cricketing career in the year 2011 before being diagnosed with cancer. He was the pillar at No. 4 for Team India and was the Man of the Series for his performance in the 2011 World Cup.

After recovering from the life-threatening illness, Yuvraj has made a few comebacks into the team with the most recent one being in the year 2017. In that period, he played in 11 ODI matches for Team India, scoring 372 runs at an average of 41.33. He was dropped after the West Indies series and since then hasn't made a comeback into the ODI team.

The 37-year-old is definitely nearing the end of his cricketing career but a great IPL with some big runs and match-winning knocks can give him a place in the team. The fitness level that today's cricketers maintain, age is certainly not an issue. Yuvi must perform and turn the heads of the selectors towards him.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement