IPL 2019 auctions: List of players with maximum base price

GVS Sastry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9.21K   //    05 Dec 2018, 20:56 IST


IPL auction might still be far away, but the auctions are slowly closing in. The teams are gearing up to get their composition right ahead of the big day on December 18. As many as 1003 players have registered for the one-day affair, with only 70 slots available amongst the eight teams.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, nine capped players have put their base price to the maximum possible value.

Here are the capped players who have added themselves to the Rs. 2 crore base price:

#1 Corey Anderson

Enter caption

Part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the IPL 2018 season, he did not have a great year and played only 3 games. He picked up only three wickets and bowled at an economy of 13.26.

He could only manage 17 runs in the three games, hitting just one six. He was released by the RCB franchise.

#2 Sam Curran

One of the most exciting players to look out for, Sam Curran showed what he is capable of with both bat and ball, troubling the Indian team on their recent tour. A nippy left-arm bowler and a more-than-handy batsman down the order, Curran is unlikely to be part of England's World Cup plans, and has thus added himself to the maximum price column.

#3 Colin Ingram

Colin Ingram
Colin Ingram
The 33-year-old might have played his last game for South Africa in 2013, but his recent form has given him enough confidence to put in his name in the maximum base price list. He has been in fine form for Glamorgan in the English county and is also a tricky customer with the ball.

He had a base price of Rs. 2 crore in the auctions in 2018 also but went unsold. He'll hope that there's no encore of the previous season.

1 / 3 NEXT
