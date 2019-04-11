IPL 2019: KL Rahul becomes the 3rd Indian to score a century in both IPL and T20Is

What's the story?

KL Rahul scored his maiden IPL century while representing Kings XI Punjab during their match against Mumbai Indians played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. Punjab openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle got off to a solid start in the first few overs before smashing the Mumbai Indians bowlers.

After the fall of David Miller, Karun Nair and Sam Curran, Rahul slowed down, but then smashed Mumbai Indians bowlers all around, especially Hardik Pandya, hitting 23 runs in the 19th over. He reached his maiden IPL century off 63 balls and remained not out on 100. He became the third Indian batsman after Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina to score a century in both IPL and T20Is.

The Background

KL Rahul made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 1 Crore at the 2014 auction and returned to Royal Challengers Bangalore to finish as one of the leading run-getter for with 397 runs from 14 matches in the 2016 edition.

He was then bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs. 11 Crore at the IPL 2018 auction. In the first match of IPL 2018, registered the fastest 50, off just 14 balls, in IPL history, breaking the record of Sunil Narine.

He was the third leading run-getter with 659 runs from 14 matches, which included 6 half-centuries in last year's edition.

His brilliant form in the 2019 edition continued as he has now scored 317 runs from 7 matches with 1 century and 3 half-centuries to his name.

The heart of the matter

KL Rahul became the 3rd Indian batsman after Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina to score a century in both IPL and T20Is. The opener made his T20I debut for India on 18th June 2016 and has played 27 matches (24 innings) with 879 runs including 2 centuries and 5 half-centuries.

Suresh Raina was the first Indian batsman to score a century for India in T20Is, against South Africa in the 2010 World T20 . He has hit 1 century and 5 half-centuries from 78 matches (66 innings) for Team India. In IPL, he has scored a century for Chennai Super Kings as well.

Rohit Sharma holds the record for most centuries in T20Is with 4. He had scored an IPL century in 2012.

What's next?

KL Rahul has been simply sensational in this year’s IPL so far, with 317 runs from 7 matches Despite his maiden IPL century, Kings XI Punjab lost the match by 3 wickets in a thrilling encounter.

He would be eager to continue his brilliant form in the upcoming matches for Kings XI Punjab. They will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next match on 13th April at Mohali. His knock could help him being named the third back-up opener for World Cup 2019.

