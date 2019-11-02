IPL 2020: 3 players Delhi Capitals should consider releasing ahead of the upcoming auction

Suraj Sonu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 02 Nov 2019, 22:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Delhi Capitals

The all-important IPL auction is set to take place on 19 December 19 at the new auction venue Kolkata. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already informed the eight franchises that the trading window will close on 14 November.

All the eight teams have begun their preparation for the IPL auction in earnest. Delhi Capitals ave looked the most active during the trading window, having sent Sherfane Rutherford to Mumbai Indians and getting Mayank Markande in return. They also looked set to trade Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin, but that transaction didn't materialize.

Delhi Capitals came into the 2019 IPL auction with a rejuvenated approach, which was reflected in their bidding process. Firstly, they went for Indian all-rounder Axar Patel at a price of Rs. 5 crore, which was a big buy for them. They made a string of other wise purchases too, assembling together a strong squad for the 2019 season.

The efforts bore fruit as they reached the playoffs for the first time in seven years. But while Delhi Capitals were one of the most successful teams in the 2019 season, some players did not live up to the expectations of their price tag.

Here is a look at three players the Capitals should consider releasing ahead of the 2020 auction:

1. Colin Ingram

Delhi Capitals paid Rs. 6.4cr for Colin Ingram

IPL 2019 performance:

Inns: 12, Runs: 184, Avg: 18.4, SR: 119.4, 100s / 50s: 0 / 0

Colin Ingram is one of the most highly-rated batsmen in the T20 format with a strike rate of 139.7. His impressive record attracted two teams - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals - who got into a bidding war at the 2019 auction; it ended with the Capitals shelling out a hefty price of Rs. 6.4 crore for Ingram.

Advertisement

The Delhi Capitals franchise believed in the South African player but unfortunately he could not replicate his T20 success in Indian conditions. That turned into a major issue in their middle order.

The franchise consider releasing Ingram and looking for an alternative in the upcoming auction.

2. Colin Munro

Colin Munro

IPL 2019 performance:

Inns: 4, Runs: 84, Avg: 21, SR: 120, 100s / 50s: 0 / 0

Colin Munro is considered to be one of the most dangerous cricketers in the format with a strike rate of 159.93 in T20Is. Delhi bought him in the 2018 auction to solidify the top order of the team, but he did not live up to the expectations in his first season.

Still, the rejuvenated Delhi Capitals think-tank gave him another chance by retaining him in 2019. But again, he disappointed both the fans and the franchise.

Now, Delhi Capitals would not mind releasing him ahead of the auction and bid for other players who would be better fits.

3. Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari

IPL 2019 performance:

Inns: 2, Runs: 4, Avg: 2, SR: 50, 100s / 50s: 0 / 0

Hanuma Vihari is one of the most promising Indian players in the Test format, but he hasn't quite set the field alight in T20 cricket.

Delhi Capitals went for him in the IPL 2019 auction at a price of Rs. 2 crore. They presumably thought his international experience would help lift his game in the T20 format too, but that didn't turn out to be the case.

Now, Delhi Capitals might look to release him and look for domestic talent available in the upcoming auction.