IPL 2020 Auction: 3 areas of concern for DC and who they should target

Prasen Moudgal FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature 17 Dec 2019, 22:46 IST SHARE

Delhi Capitals

One of the few teams that boast of a strong core of Indian players ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 player auctions on 19 December in Kolkata, the Delhi Capitals could be expected to hand a few big contracts to foreign players.

Having made big acquisitions in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane during the trade window, the Capitals did well to add a lot of experience to their squad but also opted to let go of three foreign players in Chris Morris, Colin Munro, and Colin Ingram.

With India internationals, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Rahane forming a major chunk of the batting unit, Ashwin and Ishant Sharma will combine to lead the bowling unit at the Capitals.

Add the experience of Harshal Patel, Axar Patel and Amit Mishra to the mix, DC will have plenty of options to choose from, while Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul and young leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will also bring in a lot of variety.

Yet, while it appears as if DC have all their bases covered, they will need to plug a few gaps in their squad, and in this article, we have a look at the areas they will need to target, and the players who could be drafted into the Capitals squad from the IPL 2020 auction.

#3 Backup pacers

Who will partner Kagiso Rabada with the new ball?

The Delhi Capitals have two quality pacers in Kagiso Rabada and Ishant Sharma in their ranks, while Harshal Patel's ability to hit the right and length along with changes in pace make him a valuable asset of the bowling unit as well.

However, while Rabada was in top form last season, neither Ishant nor Harshal Patel could make a telling impact, and with Kiwi Trent Boult traded off to the Mumbai Indians, DC will want to sign a backup in case either Rabada or Ishant miss out on a few games.

Among the foreign options, Sheldon Cottrell's recent form against India makes a compelling case for his selection, while Australia's Daniel Sams could also be a handy option with both pacers bringing in some variety.

Among the Indian pacers, DC could be expected to make a bid for young Ishan Porel, or could also target experience in the form of Mohit Sharma.

1 / 3 NEXT