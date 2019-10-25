IPL 2020 auction: 5 unsold Indian players from last season the franchises could target

Ishan Porel and Sai Kishore might earn IPL contracts this time

The highly-anticipated auction of the 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League will take place on 19 December at Kolkata. With the trading window for IPL 2020 set to close on 14 November, it will be interesting to see how many players each franchise would retain ahead of the auction.

Several players from across the globe will go under the hammer on auction day in the hope of earning lucrative contracts. And apart from the big guns who were exceptional on the world stage, a few players who missed out on a contract last season might once again enter the fray too.

While most of those unsold overseas players will make it to IPL 2020, only a handful of unsold Indians from last season will likely find themselves lucky this time. On that note, let us look at five unsold Indian players from last season whom the franchises might target this year.

#5 Ishan Porel

Ishan Porel

The right-arm medium bowler burst onto the limelight during the 2018 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup semi-final against arch-rivals Pakistan at Christchurch, where he finished with figures of 4/17 in six overs. Despite his heroics and a base price of ₹20 lakh, he went unsold last year - unlike many of his colleagues at the Under 19 level.

The talented pacer put aside the disappointment of missing out on the IPL and instead concentrated on his bowling in the Indian domestic tournaments. Representing Bengal, Porel picked up 17 wickets in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy and nine in the 2018-19 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

Post his Duleep Trophy stint with India Green, Porel made it to the India A side against the visiting South Africa A for the last two unofficial ODIs, as well as the Board President's XI for the tour game. He produced decent performances in the limited opportunities he got.

The 21-year-old then grabbed the headlines with his splendid bowling display against Jammu and Kashmir in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy, scalping six wickets for 34 runs. Taking all this into consideration, Porel would surely be on the radar of several franchises at this year's auction.

