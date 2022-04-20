IPL 2022: 3 reasons why Gujarat Titans are early contenders to win the title

Gujarat Titans (GT) have been one of the most in-form sides in this season of the IPL. For a team that is making its debut in the league, the way the players have gelled together and are performing their defined roles deserves a lot of plaudits.

After their thrilling three-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, they have bolstered their position at the top of the points table with five wins in six matches.

Following the mega auctions, there were concerns over the depth of their squad and their batting stocks. But in Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya, GT have found consistent performers. David Miller seems to have been given a specific role and his exploits in the middle-order has been a massive plus for the side.

On that note, we take a look at three reasons why Gujarat Titans are early contenders to go all the way to clinch the IPL title:

#3 Defined roles for all-rounders

Hardik Pandya has been brilliant as an all-rounder and captain for Gujarat Titans in IPL (Image courtesy: BCCI)

Hardik Pandya walks in at number 4 and he has looked a proper batter taking up responsibility to not only anchor the innings, but also go after the bowlers in the final phase of the innings. Apart from this, he has been sharing the new ball and has been clocking speeds upwards of 140 kmph on a regular basis.

Gujarat Titans have not been using Rahul Tewatia as a bowler and he is being used as a finisher – a role that has suited him perfectly. In the recent matches, Rashid Khan has shown his prowess as a finisher and there is no doubt over his match-winning abilities with the ball. All these players give Gujarat a lot of depth and could play a big part in them going all the way to clinch the title.

#2 Form of Shubman Gill & David Miller

Shubman Gill has found his range at the top of the order in IPL (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

Shubman Gill was snapped up by Gujarat Titans ahead of the mega auctions and the opener has been superb for the side. He has been aggressive and consistent at the top of the order and has played a major part in the side getting off to a positive start. In 6 matches so far, he has scored 200 runs at an average of 33 and with a strike-rate of 151.52.

And then there is David Miller – the South African batter has always been a lucrative property in the league and this season, he has found his range for Gujarat Titans. He has already won a couple of matches and his innings against the Chennai Super Kings once again drove home his match-winning skills.

#1 A well-rounded bowling attack

Gujarat Titans has a well-rounded bowling unit in IPL (Image courtesy: iplt20.com)

Despite having few gaps in the batting order, Gujarat Titans always had a well-rounded bowling attack. In Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson, they have two top-quality pacers – and both these bowlers have rattled the opposition in different matches.

They also have Rashid Khan, a proven match-winner who continues to befuddle batters. They also have the likes of Alzarri Joseph, who looked quite slippery in the last match against the Chennai Super Kings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee