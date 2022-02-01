IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players Ahmedabad could target on Ashish Nehra's advice

The official list of players who have been shortlisted for IPL 2022 Auction came out earlier today.

The Ahmedabad franchise, one of two new entrants in the Indian Premier League this year, have signed three players so far, namely Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill.

The team owners have named 2011 World Cup winner Ashish Nehra as their head coach. Nehra has a good amount of coaching experience under his belt and could take Ahmedabad to the title. But he will have to strengthen the squad ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

As the head coach, Nehra will offer a lot of suggestions to the team owners and management. On that note, let's take a look at the three players Ahmedabad franchise could target on Nehra's advice.

#1 T Natarajan

T Natarajan has represented India in all three formats of international cricket

Ashish Nehra bowled left-arm pace during his days as an active cricketer. He understands the value that a left-arm fast bowler brings to the team. Thus it should not be a surprise if he suggests T Natarajan's name to the management.

Natarajan is currently one of the best left-arm fast bowlers in India. While Ahmedabad can also go for someone like Trent Boult, having an Indian option will help them maintain the balance.

Speaking of Natarajan's numbers in the IPL, the left-arm pacer has scalped 20 wickets in 24 matches and is a death-overs specialist. Ahmedabad captain Hardik Pandya is a fan of his bowling as well. Hence, they may go for Natarajan at the auction.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal

Ahmedabad already have a leg-spinner (Rashid Khan) in their squad, but they may target Yuzvendra Chahal at the mega auction. Chahal and Khan are different types of spinners; while Khan bowls a little quicker, Chahal uses more flight in his bowling.

Chahal worked with Ashish Nehra when the latter was the Royal Challengers Bangalore's coach. In addition to it, Nehra is a fan of Chahal's bowling. During the previous IPL season, Nehra highlighted how Chahal never relies on the pitch conditions to achieve success.

"Chahal always leaves a mark whenever he plays," said Nehra. "There are no doubts in his ability and he has proved himself time and again. His impact doesn't always depend on the pitch."

#3 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal was a top performer for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous two IPL seasons. Surprisingly, the franchise did not retain him ahead of IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

The southpaw will go under the hammer next Saturday. Ahmedabad will be one of the favorites to sign him simply because their head coach Ashish Nehra likes Padikkal's batting skills.

During a chat with Star Sports in 2020, Nehra heaped praise on Padikkal and Ravi Bishnoi, saying:

"Padikkal and Bishnoi have been fearless with their cricket. The exploits of Padikkal have been such that Parthiv Patel, who has impressed for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past, has no place in the side now. Looking at both of their talents, the future is good for Indian cricket."

Ravi Bishnoi has already joined Lucknow Super Giants, but Padikkal is available. It will be interesting to see if Padikkal and Shubman Gill can open together for Ahmedabad in IPL 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee