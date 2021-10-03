PBKS should back Nathan Ellis and not go back to Chris Jordan: Ashish Nehra

Former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra believes that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) must show more trust in Australian pacer Nathan Ellis. He doesn't want them jumping the gun by replacing him with Chris Jordan for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match-up.

Nathan Ellis has played three games so far and has picked up a wicket, giving away runs at 8.18 per over. These numbers are acceptable according to Ashish Nehra and he feels that PBKS must continue to show faith in the 27-year-old.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nehra explained why Ellis needs to be given more chances despite Chris Jordan having a wealth of experience in T20 cricket around the world.

"Nathan Ellis has done relatively well in the few games that he has played. If you have played him ahead of Chris Jordan then you have shown some belief in him. So then why would you go back to Chris Jordan? No doubt Jordan is an experienced bowler and has played T20 cricket around the world. But changing again after just a couple of games doesn't make sense," Ashish Nehra opined.

Yuzvendra Chahal leaves a mark whenever he plays: Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra has been impressed with the way Yuzvendra Chahal has bowled for RCB in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 season. Although he wasn't picked in India's T20 World Cup squad, Chahal didn't lose confidence and dished out stellar performances, particularly against the Rajasthan Royals.

Ashish Nehra stated that Yuzvendra Chahal has been as important to RCB as their star studded-players like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Also Read

"Chahal always leaves a mark whenever he plays. He has been as important to RCB over the past few years as Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have been. The way he bowled in the last game, he showed all his experience. There are no doubts in his ability and he has proved himself time and again. His impact doesn't always depend on the pitch," Ashish Nehra concluded.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far