IPL 2022 Auction: 3 players who could return to Delhi Capitals after more than 5 years

Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) have been a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception. The Delhi-based franchise finished in the top 4 in the first two seasons, but they became inconsistent after the second season.

Delhi topped the standings in 2012 but failed to qualify for the playoffs in the next six IPL seasons. The team owners rebranded the franchise in 2019 and since then, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have always made it to the second round. However, they are yet to win a trophy.

One of the main reasons behind the Delhi-based franchise's failure during the previous seasons was their tendency to give up on players easily. They were once home to stars like AB de Villiers, Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Imran Tahir and Harshal Patel. But after DC released them from their squads, the aforementioned players went on to become match-winners for other franchises.

DC have not made that mistake in the last three seasons, though. The team management has backed its players, and the results are now visible on the field. Ahead of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, the Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje.

They will aim to build a strong squad at the upcoming auction. It should not be a surprise if the Delhi Capitals sign some of their former players.

On that note, we will look at the three players who could return to DC in 2022 after more than five years.

#1 Nathan Coulter-Nile - Played last match for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2016

Australian all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile played 17 matches for the Delhi Capitals from 2014 to 2016, scalping 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.51.

Coulter-Nile turned up for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 and performed exceptionally well. The Aussie picked up seven wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 6.35.

Since DC have let go of Kagiso Rabada ahead of IPL 2022, they could target someone like Nathan Coulter-Nile at the mega auction because he can be a value-for-money pick.

#2 David Warner - Played last match for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2013

David Warner has not played a single match for the Delhi-based franchise since 2013, but he is still the team's fifth-highest run-scorer on the all-time list. It shows the impact he made while playing for Delhi.

The Capitals released him ahead of the 2014 IPL mega auction. Warner moved to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and won the Orange Cap thrice. SRH have released him now, and DC have a golden chance of signing the Aussie batter again.

#3 Matthew Wade - Played last match for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2011

Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade proved himself to be a reliable finisher with his 41-run knock against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals.

The Delhi Capitals already have Rishabh Pant as their wicket-keeper, but they need a finisher. Matthew Wade could play that role. Not many fans will remember that Wade has played only one IPL season, which was for Delhi in 2011.

It will be interesting to see if the Australian star returns to his former IPL team after a decade.

