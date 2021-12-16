IPL 2022 auction: 3 reasons why franchises could target Ajaz Patel

New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel created history during the recent Mumbai Test against India, claiming all 10 wickets in the first innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He thus became only the third bowler in Test cricket to dismiss all 10 batters in an innings.

England’s Jim Laker and India’s Anil Kumble are the only two bowlers to have achieved the feat before. Although New Zealand went on to lose the Test, Ajaz came out of the match with his reputation enhanced, claiming figures of 10 for 119 and 4 for 106.

Following his stupendous performance, the 33-year-old spinner admitted that he would love to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ajaz was quoted as telling NDTV:

“Yeah, hopefully if the opportunity presents itself, I would love to play in the IPL in India. It’s an amazing tournament. Everyone follows it really closely and it brings a lot of cheers and thrills around the world. So, it’s a great tournament and I will be privileged if the opportunity comes.”

IPL auction 2022: Why franchises might be tempted to buy Ajaz Patel

In the wake of Ajaz’s outstanding bowling effort in Mumbai, we look at three reasons why he could be in demand during the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 His effectiveness in Indian conditions

Ajaz Patel is ecstatic after taking a wicket. Pic: BCCI

Very few spinners have been able to trouble India in Indian conditions. Even the great Shane Warne struggled whenever he visited India. Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann were the last set of spinners to make an impression against India in India.

Of course, Tests and the IPL are completely different in nature and require their own customized skills sets. At the same time, the fact that Ajaz was able to make an impact on Indian batters in Indian conditions is a massive vote for his ability and confidence.

Ask William Somerville how difficult it is for overseas spinners to bowl in India. The 37-year-old offie played as the second slow bowler alongside Ajaz and registered figures of 0/60, 0/38, 0/80 and 0/59 in the two-match Test series.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#IPL Which team would you want to see Ajaz Patel in? 🤔 #IPL 2022 Which team would you want to see Ajaz Patel in? 🤔#IPL #IPL2022 https://t.co/DHCMCCz5uZ

With the 2022 edition of the IPL set to return to India, franchises might be keen to purchase Ajaz, especially after seeing how well he stood up to the quality Indian batters in Indian conditions. Picking up 10 wickets in an innings in a Test definitely can’t be viewed as a fluke.

#2 Ajaz will be high on confidence after his historic achievement

Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 Indian wickets in the first innings of the Mumbai Test. Pic: BCCI

Ajaz has been around the cricketing circuit for a few seasons now. He made his domestic debut in 2012 and his international debut in 2018. The left-arm spinner has played only 11 Tests and seven T20Is during his period, claiming 54 international scalps.

On paper, Ajaz’s record doesn’t look all that great. In fact, he has never been viewed as an extraordinary talent. In contrast, he has typified the kind of cricket New Zealand play - tenaciously trying to maximize the gifts that he possesses as a spin bowler.

Success, though, can work wonders. And, following his exploits in Mumbai, Ajaz might be a different bowler. Whether he goes on to achieve great heights from here onwards is another matter. But the fact is that Ajaz will now have a lot more confidence in his own ability.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸 Blackcaps and BCCI



#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ Ajaz Patel will surely cherish this day forever 🙌📸 Blackcaps and BCCI Ajaz Patel will surely cherish this day forever 🙌📸 Blackcaps and BCCI#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ https://t.co/HbxggN4t4l

When he goes out to bowl, there will be greater purpose in his run-up and more revs in his deliveries. IPL franchises could look to tap into this confident reservoir of the Mumbai-born Kiwi spinner.

#3 Not too many quality left-arm spinners around

Axar Patel playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL. Pic: IPLT20.COM

This is a critical factor that could go in Ajaz’s favor during the IPL auction 2022. If you look around the cricket circuit, there aren't too many quality left-arm spinners around. India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel are two of the best in business presently. However, they have already been retained by their IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) respectively.

South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj is highly rated but is yet to play in the IPL. Tabraiz Shamsi, the other Proteas left-arm spinner, could be in demand at the IPL 2022 auction following his recent success, particularly in the T20 World Cup. But the list is limited. Shakib Al Hasan is more of a run-restricting option, while franchises haven’t quite warmed up to Australia’s Ashton Agar despite his impressive T20I record.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📷 BCCI



#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ Ravichandran Ashwin gifts a jersey signed by all the Indian players to Ajaz Patel 👏📷 BCCI Ravichandran Ashwin gifts a jersey signed by all the Indian players to Ajaz Patel 👏📷 BCCI#India #NewZealand #INDvNZ https://t.co/NuiY6GsC88

The likes of Axar and Jadeja have proved how dangerous left-arm spinners can prove in the IPL. Canny left-arm slow bowlers can create awkward angles and their arm balls, if fired in accurately, can be difficult to keep out.

Ajaz gave ample demonstration of his skills during the Mumbai Test. It’s now up to IPL franchises to make the next move.

