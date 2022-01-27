IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why Virat Kohli should return as RCB skipper

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the teams looking for a new skipper in the IPL 2022 auction. While David Warner and Shreyas Iyer are the frontrunners for the spot, we can safely assume that Bangalore might be tempted to hand the reins back to former skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli has led the RCB since 2013 and he's had a solid nine-year run as the franchise's skipper. However, he couldn't lead the team to an IPL title, making them the eternal bridesmaids of the marquee tournament.

Ahead of the all-important IPL 2022 auction, we take a look at three reasons why Kohli can be reconsidered for captaincy.

#1 RCB can't bag Warner or Iyer during the IPL 2022 auction

Like Bangalore, the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking for skippers as well in the IPL 2022 auction. Should the RCB lose out in the paddle battle, their next-best option is to give the cap back to Kohli.

Not only does he serve as an inspiration to the side, but he's part of the Bangalore playbook and knows the management functions in and out. Plus, Kohli as skipper has seen the side make the playoffs a few times and hopefully they can believe that a refreshed outlook and a formidable team will take them over the finish line.

#2 Too much pressure on Glenn Maxwell

The absence of AB de Villiers has already put the responsibility on Maxwell to play the role of a finisher. This would mean that RCB's No.4 last year will have to learn to switch gears and keep the team afloat in the death.

Not that Maxwell has done it before. Playing in the position he did last year, there was ample room for the Australian to settle down before going big. The captaincy would mean not just focusing on his performances, but that of the team as well.

#3 A chance for Kohli to prove that he's not done

A look at Indian cricket over the past couple of weeks shows the dire straits it has been in. With Kohli's sacking as ODI skipper and his resignation as Test captain, the edge and hunger seems to have been missing for the modern day great.

Grabbing the captaincy of the franchise he's played all his IPL games for, and leading them to a title is the best way to answer the doubters about his caliber as a player and a leader.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava