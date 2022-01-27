IPL 2022 Auction: 5 players who have never played in the IPL but set a base price of INR 2 crore

The IPL 2022 Auction will take place in two weeks. Players from across the world have registered themselves for the biggest auction in the Indian Premier League.

Ten franchises will enter the auction pool, with the aim of forming a squad that can dominate the league over the next decade.

Players can set a base price between INR 20 lakh and INR 2 crore for the mega auction. The INR 2 crore base price category generally features established players who have a good record in the league.

However, the following five players have registered themselves for the mega auction with a base price of INR 2 crore even though they have never played in the IPL before.

#1 Odean Smith, West Indies

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith has earned everyone's attention with his big-hitting abilities in other T20 leagues. Smith is a medium pace bowling all-rounder who can score quick runs for his team.

The Jamaican player has played three ODIs and seven T20Is in his career so far. It will be interesting to see if any franchise bids INR 2 crore for Smith at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#2 Saqib Mahmood, England

England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood has played seven ODIs and 11 T20Is for his country. The 24-year-old is yet to make his IPL debut, but he seems confident of receiving a contract as he has placed himself in the INR 2 crore base price category.

For the record, Mahmood has picked up seven wickets for England in T20I cricket. His economy rate is 10.31.

#3 Ashton Agar, Australia

Ashton Agar has played for Australia in all three formats

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 winner Ashton Agar has played four Tests, 15 ODIs and 40 T20Is for Australia in his international career. He is yet to make his IPL debut, but Agar has set a base price of INR 2 crore for the IPL 2022 Auction.

The left-arm spinner has a decent record in T20I cricket with 43 wickets at a strike rate of 19.21. It will be interesting to see if Agar bags his maiden IPL deal soon.

#4 Craig Overton, England

Craig Overton has played six Tests for England

Craig Overton is the only player on the list who is yet to play a T20I match. The pace-bowling all-rounder has represented England in six Test matches and four ODI games.

Speaking of his numbers in ODI cricket, Overton has scored 18 runs at a strike rate of 100. He has picked up four wickets, with his best figures being 2/23.

#5 James Vince, England

James Vince has played 15 T20I matches for England

Many fans regard James Vince as the most successful active T20 player to have never been a part of the IPL. The right-handed batter has performed well in almost every T20 league on earth, but the IPL franchises have never shown faith in him.

Also Read Article Continues below

For the IPL 2022 Auction, Vince has set a base price of INR 2 crore. It will be exciting to see if Vince makes his IPL debut in 2022.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar