IPL 2022 Auction: 5 released Delhi players DC might target

Delhi Capitals (DC) have turned into a consistent force over the last few years in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is evident from the strong core the franchise retained ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

Along with skipper Rishabh Pant, DC retained Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje, leaving them with ₹47.5 crore to spend at the upcoming auction. Each of the four players has played a pivotal role in DC making it to the playoffs in the last three seasons. DC even made their maiden IPL final appearance in 2020.

DC have released Delhi lads Shikhar Dhawan and Ishant Sharma ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction

While Dhawan was traded in from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before IPL 2019, Ishant was bought at the auction.

Having players from the catchment area of a franchise goes a long way in building its brand. DC have had many such players from Delhi over the years - from their first captain in Virender Sehwag to Rishabh Pant, who led in IPL 2021.

Come the IPL 2022 Auction, quite a few players who represent Delhi in domestic cricket will be in the eyes of the Capitals. On that note, we take a look at five such released players from Delhi who could be bought by DC at the upcoming auction:

#5 Anuj Rawat - Released by Rajasthan Royals

Anuj Rawat could be looked at by DC as a backup wicket-keeper for Rishabh Pant (Picture Credits: IPL)

A left-handed wicketkeeper-batter from Delhi, 22-year-old Anuj Rawat is one of the more promising youngsters to emerge over the last few years. Rawat has already made a big impact for Delhi in white-ball cricket.

Rawat blazed away as an opener in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 and has also represented the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL. While opportunities were very limited at RR, Rawat has a full career ahead of him to make it count and should fetch bids at the IPL 2022 Auction.

His ability to be a spin enforcer holds him in good stead apart from being a left-handed batter. So DC will surely look at Anuj Rawat as Rishabh Pant's backup - a box that they'll have to tick off at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#4 Simarjeet Singh - Released by Mumbai Indians

Delhi's Simarjeet Singh was not initially contracted to any of the IPL franchises. However, an injury to Arjun Tendulkar saw Mumbai Indians (MI) sign him up as a replacement for the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Simarjeet was also in the reserves of the Indian team that toured Sri Lanka in July 2021. An outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases within the Indian camp then saw him being drafted into the main squad for the final T20I.

MI have released Simarjeet Singh ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction, but he will surely be on the radar of several teams. Given that he is a local lad and has been on the verge of making his international debut, DC could well look at him at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan - Released by Delhi Capitals

There is every chance that DC could look to bring back Shikhar Dhawan into their fold at the IPL 2022 Auction (Picture Credits: IPL).

Shikhar Dhawan's skillsets as an opening batter and his experience need no reintroduction. With a young Indian core to work with, it wasn't a surprise that Delhi Capitals didn't retain him ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

That said, Dhawan has been the batting lynchpin for the Capitals since his return to the side in 2019. Not only has he been a consistent run-scorer at the top of the order, but his runs have come at a crisp rate as well. Add to that his swift fielding skills and the southpaw is one to be reckoned with.

Thus, come the IPL 2022 Auction, do not be surprised if DC secure Shikhar Dhawan's services again. There is every chance that we will see Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw team up once again at the top of the order.

#2 Navdeep Saini - Released by Royal Challengers Bangalore

Navdeep Saini is one of the fastest bowlers in India at the moment.

Navdeep Saini's career trajectory has seen both crests and troughs in equal proportions over the last three years. After a breakout IPL season for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in 2019, Saini went on to debut for India in the white-ball formats. His pace, coupled with accuracy, made him a potent weapon and a Test debut soon followed in Sydney in 2021.

However, amidst all of this was a spate of injuries that affected Navdeep Saini's form. The pacer went on to feature in just two games - one in each leg of IPL 2021 - while also hurting his shoulder in Sri Lanka in between. Unsurprisingly, he has been let go of by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

Saini roared back with a series of impressive showings for India A in South Africa. He also made it to the Indian team as a reserve bowler on the back of the same and seems to be on the right path.

So DC could well look to procure Saini at the IPL 2022 Auction. With the demand for Avesh Khan likely to be huge at the auction, Saini offers an ideal replacement option should they fail to secure the former.

#1 Nitish Rana - Released by Kolkata Knight Riders

There's every chance that Nitish Rana could don the blue of DC and team up with Rishabh Pant for the new season (Picture Credits: Deepak Malik/Sportzpics for IPL).

Nitish Rana is one of the few tried and tested batters who offer a solution for an important role. Rana comes as an aggressive enforcer in the middle overs, capable of taking on spinners at will, making him priceless to any T20 outfit.

Having impressed for the Mumbai Indians (MI) first and then Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rana has also captained Delhi in domestic cricket. With enough experience under his belt across the IPL, the demand for him could be massive at the IPL 2022 Auction, having been released by KKR.

DC have parted ways with Shreyas Iyer and need a decent batter against spinners in the middle overs. Expect DC to place more than a solitary bid for the local boy at the IPL 2022 Auction and possibly secure his services as well.

Edited by Samya Majumdar