IPL 2022 Auction: 7 players from associate countries who have made the cut to final list

The BCCI has announced a list of 590 players who will go under the hammer over the next weekend at the IPL 2022 Auction.

Out of them, 228 have played international matches for Test-playing nations, while 355 are uncapped. The remaining seven players are from associate members of the ICC.

On that note, we will look at the seven names from association nations who are a part of IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Ali Khan, USA

Ali Khan can make his IPL debut in 2022

Ali Khan is the only player from the USA cricket team present in the shortlisted players pool. Many fans will remember that Khan received a contract from Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020 but did not play a single game.

Khan went unsold in 2021, but he has made it to the final list of the IPL 2022 Auction. It remains to be seen if any franchise shows interest in his services.

#2 Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal

Sandeep Lamichhane has played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL before

Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is the only player from his nation in the IPL 2022 Auction pool. Lamichhane has been a member of the Delhi Capitals team in the IPL before.

The Nepalese player scalped 13 wickets in nine IPL matches, but has not played in the tournament since 2019. Lamichhane will be keen to return to the IPL in 2022.

#3 David Wiese, Namibia

David Wiese was fantastic for Namibia in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

David Wiese is one of three Namibian players in the IPL 2022 Auction pool. The all-rounder made his IPL debut in 2015 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, with his last IPL appearance coming in 2016.

After an impressive showing at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Wiese will hope to return to the IPL in 2022.

#4 JJ Smit, Namibia

JJ Smit is a bowling all-rounder from Namibia

While the previous three names have been part of IPL franchises before, JJ Smit has never bagged an IPL deal. The Namibian all-rounder is present in the final list for the mega auction.

Smit is a left-arm fast-medium bowler and a right-handed batter. He has played 23 T20Is for Namibia, scoring 425 runs and scalping 23 wickets.

#5 Ruben Trumpelmann, Namibia

Ruben Trumpelmann is the third player from Namibia in the mega auction

The final Namibian player on the list is Ruben Trumpelmann, a left-arm fast bowler. Born in Durban, Ruben has played 10 T20Is for Namibia, picking up 10 wickets.

Ruben has an economy rate of 7.22 in the shortest format of the game. He could be a decent backup option for any IPL franchise.

#6 Brad Wheal, Scotland

Two players from Scotland have earned a place on the IPL 2022 Auction list. One of them is Brad Wheal, a right-arm fast-medium bowler. Born in Durban, Wheal has played 13 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Scotland.

Wheal has picked up 13 wickets in his T20I career, with his best figures being 3/20, while his bowling average is close to 30.

#7 Safyaan Sharif, Scotland

Safyaan Sharif is the second Scottish player on the list. Sharif has 10 years experience of playing international cricket, having made his ODI debut in 2011.

So far, Sharif has played 48 ODIs and 53 T20Is for Scotland. He is a right-arm fast-medium bowler with 61 T20I wickets to his name.

