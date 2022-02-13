Ranking Delhi Capitals' buys on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction

Delhi Capitals entered the IPL 2022 Auction with the lowest funds. They had ₹47.5 crore remaining in their purse value, but still managed to buy a bunch of exciting talent on the opening day of the mega auction.

The Capitals signed nine players on the first day of the auction. They spent ₹31 crore to acquire nine names, and have a decent ₹16.5 crore remaining in their auction purse for Day 2. In this listicle, we rank DC's buys on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 David Warner at ₹6.25 crore was Delhi Capitals' best buy on Day 1 of IPL 2022 Auction

Regarded by many as the biggest steal from IPL 2022 Auction so far, the Delhi Capitals signed former three-time Orange Cap winner David Warner for ₹6.25 crore.

Considering his enviable record in the IPL and ability to win matches single-handedly, it goes without saying that Warner was indeed DC's best buy on Day 1.

#2 Shardul Thakur - ₹10.75 crore

Shardul Thakur will don the Delhi Capitals jersey for the first time in his IPL career. He was the leading wicket-taker for the Chennai Super Kings last year in the IPL.

Since DC have lost Avesh Khan and Kagiso Rabada, signing Shardul has been a fantastic decision. He will also provide depth to the batting lineup.

#3 Mitchell Marsh - ₹6.5 crore

The Delhi Capitals lost Marcus Stoinis to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the mega auction. To make up for his absence, they roped in his compatriot Mitchell Marsh.

Mitchell played an integral role in Australia's T20 World Cup 2021 triumph. If he remains fit for the entire season, he can guide DC to their maiden IPL crown with his all-round brilliance.

#4 Kuldeep Yadav - ₹2 crore

The Delhi Capitals recruited left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav for ₹2 crore at the mega auction. While Kuldeep has not had a memorable outing in the last few IPL seasons, he can turn things around at DC.

Kuldeep is one of the few bowlers to have taken multiple hat-tricks in international cricket. He can form a fantastic combo with Axar Patel in the spin department.

#5 Mustafizur Rahman - ₹2 crore

Death overs specialist Mustafizur Rahman found a new home at the mega auction. Rahman will bowl alongside Anrich Nortje and Shardul Thakur for the Capitals in IPL 2022.

The trio of Thakur, Rahman and Nortje can wreak havoc in IPL 2022. All three bowlers possess the skill to change the game in a matter of a few deliveries.

#6 KS Bharat - ₹2 crore

With Rishabh Pant already in the squad, KS Bharat is likely to play as a specialist batter for the Delhi Capitals. Bharat impressed fans with his performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore last season.

It will be interesting to see at which position Bharat bats. He will likely compete with Mitchell Marsh for the number three spot.

#7 Kamlesh Nagarkoti - ₹1.1 crore

Former India U-19 star Kamlesh Nagarkoti will don the DC jersey in IPL 2022. DC already has a fiery bowling attack, but Nagarkoti can be a decent back-up option.

The uncapped pacer has missed many matches in the past because of injury issues. He will be keen to stay fit throughout the season in 2022.

#8 Sarfaraz Khan - ₹20 lakh

Another former India U-19 star signed by DC was Sarfaraz Khan. Sarfaraz was once retained by RCB ahead of a mega auction, but this time, he was sold at his base price of ₹20 lakh.

Khan can be a value-for-money player. He can play as a finisher for DC and score quick runs in the slog overs.

#9 Ashwin Hebbar - ₹20 lakh

Andhra batter Ashwin Hebbar could make his IPL debut in 2022 for the Delhi Capitals. The Delhi-based franchise secured his services at the base price of ₹20 lakh.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hebbar has scored 1,117 runs in 39 domestic T20 innings at a strike rate of 125.08. He played as an opener for Andhra in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, meaning DC have picked him as a back-up opening option.

Excited for the IPL auction? Head over to Sportskeeda's live updates to soak in the IPL fever, here!

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Who should bat at number 3 for Delhi Capitals? KS Bharat Mitchell Marsh 9 votes so far