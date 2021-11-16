IPL 2022: 4 players from Australia and New Zealand who can go for big bucks at the auction

Australia overpowered New Zealand in the final to win their maiden T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. It was quite a remarkable run for Aaron Finch's team, who were not among the pre-tournament favorites.

Given that the IPL 2022 full Player auction with two new franchises included is scheduled for December, quite a few players from the trans-Tasman neighbors will be hot picks following their impressive performances at the T20 World Cup.

We take a look at four players from Australia and New Zealand who can be prized picks at the auction.

#1) Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell can be a surprise package in the IPL

Mitchell was bumped up to open the batting at the T20 World Cup and he put on quite a show. The 30-year-old almost singlehandedly packed off England in the semi-final with a blistering 72 not out off 47 balls, and is expected to be much sought after at the upcoming auction.

His ability to attack spinners in the middle overs makes him a good prospect for most teams. 'Moose', as he is known to friends, is also a useful medium-pacer and has taken 56 wickets in all T20.

#2) Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa can be a game-changer in the IPL

Zampa finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2021 as he kept influencing games with his guile and accuracy. In seven outings, the 29-year-old leg-spinner picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 5.81.

Attacking leg-spinners are in high demand in T20 cricket, and following his performances at the T20 World Cup, Zampa, who has previously played in the IPL, is expected to attract huge bids at the auction.

#3) Ish Sodhi

Ish Sodhi is an attacking leg-spinner

New Zealand's Sodhi is another leg-spinner who is expected to trigger a bidding war at the IPL auction. Like Zampa, Sodhi possesses the ability to influence matches in a big way with his wicket-taking abilities in the middle overs. He has previously played for Rajasthan Royals, but the upcoming auction will see Sodhi in the spotlight.

Sodhi has always been an attacking option for New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, and his role will be no different for the franchise that picks him.

#4) David Warner

David Warner was adjudged Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup 2021

After being dropped from the XI by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021, Warner was on fire at the T20 World Cup. In seven outings, the left-handed opener scored 289 runs at a strike rate of 146.70 to be adjudged Player of the Tournament.

In the form that he is in, former Sunrisers captain Warner is expected to be snapped up real quick by franchises looking for a captain and a prolific run-getter.

