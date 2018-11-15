IPL Auction 2019: Delhi Daredevils release 10 players

As the build-up to the IPL Auction 2019 heats up, yet another franchise has announced the list of its retained players for the upcoming edition. Delhi Daredevils has retained 14 players, thereby releasing as many as 10 players from its squad.

While the omissions include certain high profile players, the big name, however, is that of Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir, who led the Delhi franchise for a few games in the latest edition, suffered from poor form and hence, opted to give up the captaincy, paving the way for Shreyas Iyer. Despite seeming to be back in touch with the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, the veteran would likely be donning newer colours in the upcoming edition.

Other noteworthy exclusions include the likes of Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett and Mohammed Shami who failed to reap the expected dividends in the bygone season. Australian big-hitter, Glenn Maxwell, who was purchased for a whopping 9 crores in 2018, has also been released by the franchise.

Coming to the retentions, DD, on expected lines, has decided to bank on its young guns once again. With Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant likely to lead the charge, the men in red and blue will be hoping for a change in fortune in the 2019 edition.

Other prominent names among the retained Indian players are that of leg-spinner Amit Mishra and all-rounder Jayant Yadav.

Colin Munro, Trent Boult, and Chris Morris come as the preferred choices from the overseas brigade while South African speedster, Kagiso Rabada, has been persisted with in spite missing out the previous edition due to an injury. Nepal's young sensation, Sandeep Lamichhane, would once again take the field in Delhi colours in 2019.

Come the twelfth season of the IPL, and Delhi Daredevils would be desperate to perform well. Also, given that Indian superstar, Shikhar Dhawan, has been traded in (for Abhishek Sharma), the team would be pinned on strengthening its squad further in the upcoming auction.

Players Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult.

Players Released: Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Naman Ojha