IPL Auction 2020: 3 World Cup-winning Englishmen who can attract huge bids

Kartik Bansal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 04 Nov 2019, 01:20 IST

Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan.

The ICC World Cup 2019 in England was a huge success, not only in terms of the audience associated with the tournament but also the quality of cricket which was on display for the entire course of two months. In the end, the hosts England, being the most deserving team of the tournament lifted the title for the very first time in their long cricketing history.

It was Eoin Morgan and his men, who wrote their names into the history books after England's numerous failed attempts in past editions of the tournament. The win was a result of the sheer hard work and the change that the Three Lions brought in ODIs after a pre-mature exit in the World Cup 2015 in Australia.

The team boasted of match-winners who could turn up on any day and win it for the skipper. Most of the English players relished their home conditions and made their side look a touch above the rest. While it was mostly a team performance with various individuals stepping in to do the job at different times, there were a few standout players who had a major impact in the entire tournament.

As we look ahead at the cricketing season in 2020, some of these noteworthy performers could well cause havoc at the auction table for IPL 2020 in December. While it is likely that franchises might consider their recent form, their performances at the mega-tournament will also govern how teams target a particluar player in the auction.

Here are three such players from England's World Cup-winning squad who could find themselves in the middle of bidding wars in the IPL 2020 Auction:

#3 Mark Wood

Mark Wood.

The fastest bowler at this year's World Cup, Mark Wood has often been sidelined in his career by injuries. However, the English speedster hasn't let that hamper his pace or wicket-taking ability in the white-ball format. Playing in his maiden World Cup, Wood started in ten games and picked up 18 wickets to emerge as the second highest wicket-taker for England in the tournament.

He bowled the fastest delivery of the tournament to Henry Nicholls in the final at Lord's, recorded at 154 kmph (95.7 mph). His impressive show in the entire competition saw his captain offer him greater responsibilites by trusting the crucial overs of the game on most occasions. He was England's greatest asset in the middle-overs as the main striker with the ball.

There's no doubt that Wood will be in most of the franchises wishlist ahead of the auction. His ability to bowl quick makes him a lethal weapon even in the T20s. Though he hasn't had a great experience of bowling in India, the upcoming auction might still have a lot on offer for the Englishman.

