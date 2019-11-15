IPL Auction 2020: List of players released and retained by Delhi Capitals after the trade window

Chris Morris has been released by Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals emerged as one of the most improved sides in the IPL 2019 as they managed to finish in third place. The team management worked very hard to put together a stellar unit which comprised the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, and Chris Morris among others.

Delhi were very active in the trade window as they roped in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane while also ending their association with Trent Boult, Sherfane Rutherford, Jagadeesha Suchith and Rahul Tewatia. Furthermore, Delhi Capitals even became the first franchise to pick and release the same player in the same trade window as they bought Mayank Markande from Mumbai Indians only to trade him to Rajasthan Royals just weeks later.

Shifting our focus to the players released by DC, the biggest star present on the list is South African all-rounder, Chris Morris. His compatriot Colin Ingram and New Zealand's dashing opener Colin Munro too have been released by the Delhi-based franchise.

Along with the three overseas names, the Delhi Capitals have bid farewell to Hanuma Vihari, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh and Bandaru Ayappa.

Here's a look at the full list of players retained and released by DC ahead of IPL 2020.

List of player released by DC

Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayappa, Chris Morris, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Mayank Markande (Traded out), Rahul Tewatia (Traded out), Jagadeesha Suchith (Traded out), Sherfane Rutherford (Traded out), Trent Boult (Traded out)

List of players retained by DC

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane (Traded in), Ravichandran Ashwin (Traded in) and Harshal Patel.

Delhi Capitals have a purse of 27.85 Crores INR before the auction, with 11 spots left to be filled. They can bid for a maximum of 5 overseas players on 19th December in the auction.