IPL Auction 2022: 3 Australian players franchises must target

The IPL Auction 2022 will see Australian players in demand. It's an absolute no-brainer considering these stars in the IPL are known for their bruising knocks and stellar bowling spells, making them one of the nations whose players are sought after by every franchise.

On that note, with each team allowed to retain four players, the franchises will look to bolster their side with some quality Aussie players. We take a look at three stars who will be targeted by every franchise, including the two new teams, when IPL Auction 2022 gets underway.

#1 David Warner | SRH star may go under the hammer during the IPL Auction 2022

For all the love-hate drama that unfolded by the end of IPL 2021, the IPL Auction 2022 might just see David Warner go under the hammer if Sunrisers Hyderabad decide to let him go.

There has been no official confirmation of the hard-hitting opener's move, but his record of 5449 career runs in the tournament at an average of 41.59. He's also stacked up 50 fifties and four centuries after foraying into the IPL in 2009.

#2 Glenn Maxwell | Currently with RCB

Glenn Maxwell enjoyed a return to form in IPL 2021

Glenn Maxwell's relatively quiet IPL 2020 with the Punjab Kings suddenly saw an upward climb when he joined the RCB ranks in 2021. The allrounder smacked 513 runs from 15 matches and even rolled his arm over, picking up three wickets on the sluggish UAE tracks.

Should AB de Villiers be one of RCB's stars who will not play another season, Maxwell will most likely be retained so as to form the team's core members. But with unpredictability being the name of the game, Maxwell will be in top demand in the IPL Auction 2022 if Bengaluru decide to release him.

#3 Marcus Stoinis | Currently with DC

One of the quality allrounders on the circuit, Marcus Stoinis, has shown that he can change the course of the game at any point in the game — be it with bat or ball.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stoinis made quite the splash with his all-round display in IPL 2020, notching up over 350 runs and scalping 13 wickets during Delhi Capitals’ run to the final in the IPL in 2020. Come the IPL Auction 2022, Stoinis, if like Maxwell is let go, he will rake in the moolah and have paddles being raised every minute.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee