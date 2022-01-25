IPL Auction 2022: 3 Australians in the ₹2 crore bracket who will be in demand

Australian cricketers have made a major impact in the Indian Premier League (IPL) right from the inaugural edition in 2008, when Shaun Marsh won the Orange Cap. Over the years, the likes of David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have all left their stamp on the Indian T20 league.

Recently, the IPL organizers revealed that 1214 cricketers, including 270 capped players, 312 uncapped players and 41 from Associate teams, have registered their names for the IPL 2022 mega auction - a two-day event, which will be held in Bengaluru on February 12-13.

A total of 318 overseas players have listed their name for the upcoming auction, among which T20 World Champions Australia (59) have the highest representation. The Aussies are followed by South Africa (48), West Indies (41) and Sri Lanka (36).

IPL Auction 2022: 3 Australians with maximum base price likely to get high bids

A number of Aussies have listed the maximum base price of ₹2 crore. In this feature, we take a look at three Australians from this bracket who should be in demand at the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 David Warner

Australian opener David Warner during the T20 World Cup 2021. Pic: Getty Images

The swashbuckling left-hander was unceremoniously sacked as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper midway through IPL 2021. David Warner’s removal as captain marked a bitter end to his association with the Hyderabad franchise, which had been highly memorable until then. Although Warner went on to play a few more games as a batter for SRH in the season, it was clear that the relationship between the franchise and Warner had become too sour to continue.

In the wake of the 35-year-old’s struggles in IPL 2021, question marks were being raised over whether the veteran cricketer was past his prime. Warner answered his critics in emphatic style, hammering 289 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 146.70 in the T20 World Cup 2021. He was the second-highest run-getter in the ICC event as well as the Player of the Tournament.

Warner proved in no uncertain terms that he is very much capable of delivering the goods and in his well-accomplished attacking style. IPL franchises must have followed the southpaw’s performance in the T20 World Cup. An embarrassed SRH might not bid for him, but many others certainly will.

#2 Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa during the T20 World Cup 2021. Pic: Getty Images

Underrated Aussie leggie Adam Zampa was the bowling hero of the team’s T20 World Cup 2021 triumph. He claimed 13 scalps in seven matches at an average of 12.08. He registered the best bowling figures in the edition, finishing with 5 for 19 against Bangladesh in a game the Aussies needed to win by a big margin to stay in contention for the semis race.

Zampa’s control over his art and ability to strike at key junctures during a match stood out right through the T20 World Cup. Following Australia’s historic triumph in the event, skipper Aaron Finch paid a massive compliment to the 29-year-old, stating he should have been the Player of the Tournament. A few critics also felt the same.

The leg-spinner did a decent job for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, claiming 10 wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 7.43. Zampa has only played 14 IPL games till date, in which he has picked up 21 wickets at an average of 17.61. Following his growth in stature, he is expected to fetch impressive bids at the auction.

#3 Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh in the Big Bash League. Pic: Getty Images

For the majority of his career, Mitchell Marsh has been viewed as a prodigious all-round talent who has failed to deliver the goods. He made his first-class debut back in 2009 and his Australia debut in 2011. For an entire decade, he was in and out of the team in all three formats. However, the Aussies backed Marsh vehemently in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2021 and the batting all-rounder delivered the goods.

Marsh smashed 185 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 146.83 in Australia’s victorious campaign in the ICC event. He clobbered a brilliant 53 off 32 in a key group clash against West Indies and reserved his best for the final. He smashed an unbeaten 77 off 50 as the Aussies chased down 173 with ease against New Zealand, and was named Player of the Final for his efforts.

Marsh has carried on his great form for the Perth Scorchers in the BBL. In seven matches, he has hammered 342 runs at a strike rate of 147.41 with one hundred and two fifties. The all-rounder has also chipped in with five wickets. The 30-year-old, who has only featured in 21 IPL matches till date, should be a big draw at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

