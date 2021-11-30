3 batters new franchises can target for IPL auction 2022

The mega auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to take place in December, with two new franchises added to the fray.

Each franchise has been allowed four retentions. Meanwhile the two new franchises will get three picks each from the remaining player pool.

The retentions have to be finalized by 12 pm on Tuesday i.e. November 30.

The two new franchises, yet to be named, will be based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

The Lucknow franchise was purchased by the RPSG group, while the Ahmedabad team was bought by CVC capital.

It will be a task for the two new franchises to build their squads from scratch. However, the three picks they have been permitted will be a considerable boost.

Building a strong batting lineup will be paramount for the new teams. There will be a plethora of talent that will become available for them to pick from as well.

The likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Faf du Plessis and David Warner are all set to be made available for the player pool. The new franchises will definitely be eyeing them.

Let's take a look at the three batters that should be at the top of the new franchises' shopping list.

Here are three batters that the new franchises should target ahead of IPL 2022:

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul is likely to be released by Punjab Kings.

KL Rahul has been the most prolific batter in the last few seasons of the IPL and also has captaincy experience with Punjab Kings. However, he is reported to have told the franchise that he wishes to be released ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Rahul has scored over 600 runs every season since IPL 2018, when he moved to Punjab Kings. That's except for 2019, when he came really close with 593.

Rahul has established himself as one of the best batters in the world when it comes to limited overs formats, especially in T20s. It is a no-brainer that one of the two new franchises will snap him up if he is made available.

That he is a candidate for captaincy will only be a bonus for whichever team picks him.

There will be high demand for him at auction with the likes of RCB in the mix. Hence, the new teams will find it beneficial to snap him up as one of their three picks for whatever price they can agree upon.

#2 David Warner

David Warner's stint with SunRisers Hyderabad came to an end with IPL 2021.

David Warner has had a falling out with SunRisers Hyderabad this year. Now he is on the lookout for a new franchise and the Australian will be a great buy for the new teams.

Warner is a certified IPL legend, having scored over 500 runs every season since 2014 except last year.

Warner, like Rahul, is also an automatic choice for the captaincy. He even has an IPL title to his name, having led SRH to their sole trophy in 2016.

Whatever doubts there were over his form in IPL 2021 were also put to rest during the 2021 T20 World Cup. He won the 'Player of the Series' award for his stunning performances.

Warner finished as the second-highest run-scorer as Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title. He scored three half-centuries, including one in the final. He also made a crucial 49 in the semi-final, showing that he is still the man for the big occasions.

He will be looking to put his SRH stint behind him now and begin a new legacy. A new franchise in the IPL may just be the best way forward for him as well.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav will be highly in demand ahead of IPL 2022.

Suryakumar Yadav is reportedly not among the four players Mumbai Indians are retaining ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, the five-time champions will be highly interested in getting him back at auction.

Needless to say, he will be a great addition for the two new franchises. They could sign him either by convincing him to be a pre-auction pick or snapping him up in a bidding war.

Suryakumar's stock has skyrocketed in the last few years as he starred in MI's title win in IPL 2020. He also got his maiden international cap and was included in India's squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar presents a great middle order option who is excellent against spin and almost equally good against pace.

The right-hander can hit shots to any part of the ground. He does not bog down his team with a slow strike rate either.

The middle overs are key in T20s and Suryakumar is among the best assets to have for that phase and he is likely to be in high demand.

Edited by Aditya Singh