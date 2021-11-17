IPL Auction 2022: 3 New Zealand players who can earn a contract by performing well against India

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 culminated last Sunday, and just three days after playing in the tournament's final, the New Zealand team has landed in India to play a three-match T20I series against the Men in Blue.

The Kiwis will have confidence on their side, having registered a convincing victory against the Indian team in the Super 12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. New Zealand beat India by eight wickets at the Dubai International Stadium to virtually seal a spot in the semifinals.

With IPL Auction 2022 set to take place soon, the 10 IPL teams will have their eyes on the Blackcaps when they face off against India over the next few days.

In this listicle, we will look at the three New Zealand players who can bag an IPL contract by performing well in the upcoming series.

#1 Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell surprised everyone with his batting performance in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Daryl Mitchell opened the innings for New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, outshining the seasoned pro Martin Guptill. Mitchell aggregated 208 runs in seven innings at an average of 34.66.

The 30-year-old showed that he can play match-winning knocks in the shortest format of the game. Mitchell's best performances came against England (72*) in the semi-finals and India (49) in the Super 12 round.

Mitchell can bowl right-arm medium-pace as well. So far in his T20 career, he has scalped 56 wickets in 57 innings at a strike rate of 14.9. So if he proves himself in Indian conditions, Mitchell could bag an IPL contract soon.

#2 Ish Sodhi

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has troubled the Indian team a lot at the T20 World Cup. In 2016 and 2021, Sodhi bowled magnificent spells that helped New Zealand defeat India.

Surprisingly, the IPL franchises have not shown much interest in Sodhi's services. He played eight matches for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2018, scalping nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.7 runs per over.

Despite his impressive performance, Sodhi did not receive another IPL contract. If the New Zealand star can trouble India in the upcoming T20I series as well, he could return to the IPL.

#3 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill surprisingly went unsold at IPL Auction 2020. He is one of the best batters in T20I cricket history, but the Indian Premier League franchises have not given him enough chances.

The New Zealand star has represented Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past. Guptill has got what it takes to succeed as a batter in the shortest format of the game. He is also an exceptional fielder.

Thus, if he lights up the upcoming India vs New Zealand T20I series, the Auckland-born cricketer could return to the IPL. The chances of Guptill getting an IPL contract are high this year because there are two new teams who will need a reliable opening batter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee