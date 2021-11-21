IPL Auction 2022: 5 players who can earn their 1st contract by performing well in Abu Dhabi T10

IPL Auction 2022 is set to take place in a few weeks, and the excitement in the cricket universe is sky-high ahead of the mega event. The dates for the IPL Auction 2022 have not been revealed yet, but according to reports, the mega auction will happen around January.

Several players across the world will be keen to earn a contract at IPL Auction 2022. The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 concluded recently in the UAE, and all IPL franchises would have kept an eye on the talents playing in the grand competition.

Another tournament that the IPL talent scouts will likely be following is the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The T10 format demands top-quality batting and bowling. It should not be a surprise if the top performers of this tournament earn big deals at IPL Auction 2022.

The following five players could even bag their maiden IPL contract if they impress in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

#1 Paul Stirling

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket Chris Gayle and Paul Stirling in two Overs - 6,WD, 4, 6, 6, 1L, 6, WD, 6, 1, 4, 6, 6, WD, 6 (61 runs in 2 Overs) against Bangla Tigers in T10 League. Chris Gayle and Paul Stirling in two Overs - 6,WD, 4, 6, 6, 1L, 6, WD, 6, 1, 4, 6, 6, WD, 6 (61 runs in 2 Overs) against Bangla Tigers in T10 League.

Irish all-rounder Paul Stirling has played in almost every top T20 league in the world. However, none of the IPL teams have ever signed him. Stirling is a top-order batter who can bowl medium pace.

So far in his T20 career, Stirling has scored 6,546 runs and picked up 75 wickets in 260 matches. The 31-year-old has recorded two hundreds and 44 half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. He has also taken one four-wicket haul with the ball.

Stirling is part of Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. He scored a half-century in the first match, and if he continues his form, Stirling could receive a contract at IPL Auction 2022.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz will turn 20 next week

Afghanistan wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has made a name for himself with his excellent performances in T20 cricket. The 19-year-old has scored 1,271 runs in 52 innings at a strike rate of 151.30.

Gurbaz plays for the Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The right-handed batter won the Man of the Match award against the Northern Warriors for his 10-ball 30. He could be a top pick at IPL Auction 2022 if he continues his fine form.

#3 Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein was very impressive during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein is another Delhi Bulls player to feature on this list. Hosein was one of the few bright spots for the Caribbean side in their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

The left-arm spinner can bowl well in the powerplay overs and keep a check on the flow of runs. He also has decent fielding skills and can earn an IPL deal if he performs well in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

#4 Dasun Shanaka

The Chennai Braves skipper Dasun Shanaka is one of the top pace-bowling all-rounders in Asia right now. Shanaka captains the Sri Lankan side in white-ball cricket. He bats in the middle-order and bowls right-arm pace.

With the number of IPL teams increasing, the chances of an international captain like Dasun Shanaka earning a contract at IPL Auction 2022 are relatively higher. A fantastic show in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 could increase Shanaka's chances of playing in IPL 2022.

#5 Philip Salt

Phillip Salt can be a top pick at IPL Auction 2022

England wicket-keeper batter Phillip Salt plays for Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 League. Salt has performed exceptionally well in the shortest format of the game across the world.

The right-handed batter has amassed 2,465 runs in 107 T20 innings at a strike rate of 150.30. It will be interesting to see how Salt performs in the upcoming matches and if he can receive a bid at IPL Auction 2022.

