IPL Auction 2022: 5 players who could make their IPL debut after an impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 performance

IPL Auction 2022 is likely to happen in the coming weeks, and all franchises have kicked off their planning process for the mega event. Fans will witness a ten-team IPL Auction for the first time in over a decade.

Like IPL Auction 2011, two new teams have joined the tournament. However, the bases for the two teams are different this time. Pune and Kochi were the two teams in 2011, and in 2022, Ahmedabad and Lucknow will be the new entrants.

The eight existing franchises will reportedly be able to retain a maximum of four players from their current squads.

Every year, IPL franchises reward the top performers of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with contracts.

The 2021/22 edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ended yesterday with Tamil Nadu winning their third championship. There were quite a few impressive performers from the 38 teams that played in the domestic T20 tournament, and here are the five names who could make their IPL debut in 2022.

#1 Abhinav Manohar, Karnataka

Abhinav Manohar made his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut in 2021/22 and impressed everyone with his batting performances. The Bengaluru-born player represented Karnataka in four matches and scored 162 runs at a strike rate of 150.

He played a match-winning knock of 70 runs against Saurashtra on his debut. Manohar was the top scorer for Karnataka in the final. Since he is a middle-order batter, many IPL teams should be interested in him.

#2 Jitesh Sharma, Vidarbha

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 Auction watch - Jitesh Sharma is surely fetching some bids in the mega auction. Absolutely clobbering the bowlers over the fence for fun all season. And an added edge to him - he's a wicket-keeper. Was with Mumbai Indians before - trust them to pick him up again #SMAT21 Auction watch - Jitesh Sharma is surely fetching some bids in the mega auction. Absolutely clobbering the bowlers over the fence for fun all season. And an added edge to him - he's a wicket-keeper. Was with Mumbai Indians before - trust them to pick him up again #SMAT21

Vidarbha wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma smashed the highest number of sixes (18) in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. The 28-year-old aggregated 214 runs in seven innings at an incredible strike rate of 235.16.

Since he is an Indian wicket-keeper, IPL teams should go for him at IPL Auction 2022. Sharma was with the Mumbai Indians before, but he could not make his IPL debut at the time.

#3 Akshay Karnewar, Vidarbha

animesh @crickketlover Performance of Akshay Karnewar who bowls with both hand for Vidharbha in this SMAT:



4-0-11-2 vs Arunachal Pradesh

4-0-25-0 vs Nagaland

4-0-27-2 vs Meghalaya

4-4-0-2 vs Manipur

4-2-5-4 vs Sikkim

4-0-25-2 vs Maharastra (Pre Quarter Final)

4-0-7-1 vs Rajasthan(Quarter Final) Performance of Akshay Karnewar who bowls with both hand for Vidharbha in this SMAT:4-0-11-2 vs Arunachal Pradesh4-0-25-0 vs Nagaland4-0-27-2 vs Meghalaya4-4-0-2 vs Manipur4-2-5-4 vs Sikkim4-0-25-2 vs Maharastra (Pre Quarter Final)4-0-7-1 vs Rajasthan(Quarter Final)

Another player from Vidarbha to feature on this list is Akshay Karnewar. The 29-year-old can bowl right-arm off-spin and slow left-arm. He created history during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 match against Manipur by bowling a full 4-over spell without conceding a single run.

Overall, Karnewar picked up 13 wickets in eight matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him a few years ago but released him without handing him his first IPL cap. It should not be a surprise if the Vidarbha star bags a big deal at IPL Auction 2022.

#4 CV Milind, Hyderabad

Left-arm pacers can prove to be the 'X-factor' in a T20 team. Quite a few left-arm fast bowlers have achieved success in T20 cricket, and Hyderabad's CV Milind added his name to the long list by ending Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22 as the most successful bowler.

Milind played seven matches and accounted for 18 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls. He can be a game-changer for any IPL franchise.

#5 CV Stephen, Andhra

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif #VijayHazareTrophy CV Stephen and B Ayyappa are two talents to watch out for #andhra CV Stephen and B Ayyappa are two talents to watch out for #andhra #VijayHazareTrophy

Another left-arm pacer to feature on this list is CV Stephen. The Andhra pacer was the second-highest wicket-taker in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Stephen scalped 14 wickets in just five matches.

His economy rate was 6.05, while his best figures were 4/11. It will be interesting to see if Stephen earns a contract at IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Prem Deshpande