"Is that an excuse for 4-0?" Mitchell Starc questions Stuart Broad for voiding 2021-22 Ashes series

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has hit back at Stuart Broad for citing their 4-0 win in the 2021-22 Ashes series Down Under as not a real one. The left-arm paceman underlined that England had all the facilities at their disposal and failed to regain the urn.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Broad stated that England had to deal with the harshest conditions possible and thus he had written it off as a void series in his mind. In his most recent column for the same publication, the 36-year-old said he stands by his comments despite drawing a backlash.

Speaking to The Age, Starc recalled that England weren't confined to the hotel rooms and said they weren't really quarantined on the Gold Coast. The 33-year-old also claimed that it was the easiest Ashes he has been part of. He said:

"The funniest thing out of that was they called it quarantine on the Gold Coast. I did seven of them. That was the easiest by a country mile. The Poms had the pool, the gym, they were in a resort on the Gold Coast, they trained at Metricon [now known as Heritage Bank Stadium], weren’t confined to their rooms and had their families there. Was that really quarantine? They were still allowed to play golf on tour. Is that an excuse for 4-0? Dunno. It was a pretty good series to be a part of."

England managed to draw the fourth Test in Sydney but lost the remaining four comprehensively. Broad played three Tests during the tour and took 13 scalps in three matches at 26.3.

"He’s a big part of our group" - Mitchell Starc on Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon. (Image Credits: Getty)

Commenting on off-spinner Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc stated that the veteran has come a long way and strives to improve himself continuously. He said:

"He’s come a long way from being the off-spinner who thought he was debuting every game for the first 85 Tests of his career. He’s awesome to have. He’s a big part of our group. He’s taken the most wickets out of anyone in our group. He’s someone who tries to get better every day. Who wouldn’t want that as part of your team?"

Lyon, who also slammed Broad's comments on Australia's last Ashes victory, is coming off an excellent series in India and will look forward to doing well in England to help Australia retain the urn.

