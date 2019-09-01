Is Jasprit Bumrah one of the greatest fast bowlers India has ever produced?

Jasprit Bumrah has been the star of the Indian bowling attack

India as a cricketing nation has not had a great history in terms of producing quality fast bowlers. The country has been majorly known for producing technically sound batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli along with great spinners like Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

However, that trend has changed in recent times with the emergence of Jasprit Bumrah.

The 25-year-old star from Gujarat has won the heart of everyone in the cricketing universe with his mind-boggling bowling skills. His ability to bowl toe-breaking yorkers and swing the ball at a consistent speed of 140 kmph or more has brought about a revolution in India’s bowling approach.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah came into the limelight through his top-class domestic records and impressive performances for Mumbai Indians. Bumrah made his first appearance in the international circuit in 2016 during the T20I series against Australia. His remarkable run in limited overs earned him India's Test cap No. 290 in 2018.

Wearing the jersey number 93, Bumrah debuted on 5 January 2018 against South Africa. His Test career got off to a great start as he clean bowled AB de Villiers to scalp his first Test wicket.

After just two matches, Bumrah bagged his first 5-wicket-haul against the same side, during the 3rd Test of the series. He returned with impressive figures of 5 wickets for just 54 runs as India recorded a famous win in that match.

So far, the man from Gujarat has already bagged 5 five-wicket-hauls in Test cricket. He has become the first Indian bowler in history to grab a 5-wicket-haul against England, Australia and South Africa in the same calendar year. Also, he is one of only two Indian fast bowlers to take a Test hat-trick.

Jasprit Bumrah is the first Indian bowler in Test history to take five-wicket hauls in Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies.



And he does it on just his first tours to this countries and he's played only 11 Tests yet! #WIvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 25, 2019

Bumrah’s performances in the last two years have led many to believe he is one of the greatest Indian fast bowlers in red ball cricket.

Bumrah has played 12 matches for India so far but has sent shockwaves all around the globe with his lethal displays. The star bowler has bagged 61 wickets which includes his recent 5-wicket haul against West Indies on 31 August 2019. India are playing a two-match Test series against West Indies and Bumrah has bagged a 5-wicket haul in each match so far.

Jasprit Bumrah now has six 5-wicket haul in international cricket



Kandy (ODI)

Johannesburg

Nottingham

Melbourne

Antigua

Jamaica



Everything came outside India! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 1, 2019

He has bowled 105 maiden overs in the Test format which shows how disciplined he is. His bowling average of 18.87 and economy rate of 2.63 are also remarkable. The following tweet neatly describes the things Bumrah has done in the year 2019:

Bumrah In 2019, So Far



- Leading Wicket Taker In Aus Test Series along with Lyon



- M.O.M Award In IPL Final



- Leading Wicket Taker In Worldcup For India



- Test Hat Trick against WI



What a Year For Him 🔥 — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) September 1, 2019

No other Indian fast bowler has been so impressive in his initial days, especially in overseas conditions. And when Ian Bishop refers to someone as a once in a lifetime talent, you need to pay heed to every delivery this bowler bowls.

Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) August 31, 2019

With 3 of Windies wickets still remaining in the first innings, Bumrah could well add to his current figures of 6/16 and finish with an even more incredible return.