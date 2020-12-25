Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar recently took to Twitter where he responded to a fan's query about why the former has not applied for a role in the coaching staff.

When the fan asked Sanjay Manjrekar about why he hasn't considered joining the support staff, he responded by saying -

"Is job mein filhaal bahut khush hoon" (I am happy in this job for now).

The calls for a change in the Indian cricket team's coaching setup have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, and it has been further enhanced after the debacle at Adelaide.

Is job mein filhaal bahut khush hoon. 😊 https://t.co/wmi9Z4CzAy — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 23, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar is currently working with Sony Pictures Network as a commentator for the ongoing India-Australia Test series. Manjrekar, who has often found himself in the line of fire for his takes on social media and live TV, does respond to fans regularly on the social media platform, Twitter.

Sanjay Manjrekar's advice for the Indian batsmen ahead of the 2nd Test against Australia

Sanjay Manjrekar had a small piece of advice for the Indian batsmen on what they could work on during the break between the Tests. As per his Tweet, Manjrekar seemed to suggest that the Indian batsmen must work on their feet movement by playing a 'million balls'. He also added that this was the basic 'Riyaz' for defensive Test batting.

In this gap, Ind batsmen( Esp Rahane ) must practice just one thing. Get million balls thrown at full & short length, make decisive feet movement. Big stride forward to full balls & right back in the crease to short balls. This is the basic ‘Riyaz’ for defensive Test batting. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 21, 2020

India will be hoping for a better performance from their batsmen in the second Test at MCG that begins on Boxing Day. With skipper Virat Kohli having flown back to India to attend the birth of his first child, and seamer Mohammad Shami ruled out with a fracture, India can be expected to make quite a few changes to the playing XI.