Ishant Sharma did not look in any kind of rhythm, India can play Ashwin or Shardul in next Test: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has opined that Team India’s senior pacer Ishant Sharma did not look his usual self in the Headingley Test. He suggested India could rest him for the next game and play either Ravichandran Ashwin or Shardul Thakur.

Ishant Sharma bowled 22 overs in England’s first innings at Headingley. He conceded 92 runs in 22 overs without taking a wicket. A lot of cricket experts felt that the Team India pacer did not look 100 percent as he ran in to bowl.

Agreeing with the above view, Butt said on his YouTube channel that India can make some changes for the next Test depending on the form and fitness of players. The former cricketer stated:

“It all depends on players’ form. A lot of times, experienced players struggle due to some reason or the other. It could be a niggle or a mindset issue as well. At times, some time away from the game is good. Ishant Sharma did not look in any kind of rhythm at Headingley. Given how good a bowler he is, Ishant Sharma was definitely off the boil. I don’t know, maybe a hamstring issue or something. India will definitely know about it. According to me, he can be rested. India can bring in Ashwin or Shardul Thakur, depending on the conditions.”

“England’s strength is playing pace. Their batters are much better against the fast bowlers as compared to spinners. If there is spin on offer, Ashwin can be pretty handy. He is a decent batter as well,” Butt added.

The former skipper defended Indian captain Virat Kohli despite the Headingley defeat. Some pundits are unhappy with Kohli’s aggressive and over-expressive demeanour. Butt, however, explained:

“Virat Kohli has always been expressive and aggressive. His attitude has always been like this. That's just the way he presents himself and that's just his personality. No one had an issue with it when India were winning. Just because India are losing, this issue is being raked up.”

Just because #IshantSharma was wicketless this match don't write him off. Jimmy was wicketless too, #Jimmy n #Broad both were wicketless in India too,a rare incident in 112 tests they played together. Ishant took d most crucial Wickets when none of the bowler clicked. #INDvsEND — 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦 (@DharamKarhana) August 29, 2021

I am not analysing how Ishant Sharma is moving in the field: Virat Kohli

At a press conference following the end of a day’s play at Headingley, Mohammed Shami clarified that there were 'no doubts' about Ishant Sharma’s fitness.

Kohli was also asked for an update on India’s senior pacer following the end of the Test match. In a somewhat bizarre response, he stated:

“I am not obviously watching his run-up as I am standing in the slips. I watch the bat of the batsman and I am not analysing how he (Ishant Sharma) is moving in the field. I think he moved like the last game. There was no issue whatsoever and as a batting group we failed in the first innings and in the second innings, we did a much better job. As a bowling group also, we accept that we were not consistent enough. That’s it.”

England win the third #ENGvIND Test at Headingley & level the series 1-1 against #TeamIndia.



We will look to bounce back in the fourth Test, starting September 2.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/FChN8SDsxh pic.twitter.com/bwV926w2Vt — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2021

Ishant Sharma did not feature in the first Test in Nottingham. In two Tests in the series, he has claimed five wickets at an average of 34.80.

