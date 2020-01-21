×
Ishant Sharma's participation for New Zealand tour in significant doubt after being advised 6 weeks' rest

Shashwat Kumar
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
Published Jan 21, 2020
Jan 21, 2020 IST

Ishant could miss the New Zealand tour
Ishant could miss the New Zealand tour

On the 20th of January, Ishant Sharma was carried off the field during Delhi's Ranji Trophy encounter against Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

A day later, reports have emerged that the fast bowler, who turned his right ankle while appealing during Vidarbha's second innings, has suffered a Grade 3 tear and would require 6 weeks' rest, at the least. If that were to be true, it would cast a significant cloud over Ishant's participation for India's Test series in New Zealand, which begins on the 21st of February.

Having made his Test debut in 2007, the pacer has catapulted himself as one of India's most vital cogs in its bowling wheel over the past few years. 

Blessed with the ability to keep a check on the scoring rate, Ishant has performed his role to perfection, meaning that the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have prospered on the wicket-taking front. 

So far, there hasn't been any update from the BCCI on whether the lanky pacer would miss the series against the Black Caps. He is now expected to undergo a reassessment at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where a definitive call might be issued. 

Thus, at the moment, countless Indians fans wait with bated breath, hoping for the fast bowler to recover in time and don the Indian colours in New Zealand.

New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma
