"It can be a moral victory" - Harry Brook hopes England can sign off the 2023 Ashes with a win

England middle-order batter Harry Brook lamented the weather conditions in Manchester that cost them a win in the fourth Ashes Test. However, he sees a moral victory for England should they win the final match at the Kennington Oval.

Persistent showers on Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test denied England a chance to push for the win, with only five wickets to take, and make it 2-2. Australia had boosted their chances of securing a win on Day 4 with a 103-run stand between Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Brook underlined that England would have won if they had more time in Manchester. The Yorkshire batter asserted that England would come out with the same intensity at the Oval. He said:

"We were dominating the game last week so if the game had played out, I would like to think we would have won. So if we can win this week, yeah it can be a moral victory. We were thinking that (we deserve something) last week when it was pouring down in Manchester. There isn't much to be said, but this week we will go out there, play the same way and try to get a victory. We were dominating and had it played out, I am sure we would have won."

England need a win in the final Test to prevent the first series loss to Australia since 2001. Ben Stokes and Co. went down by two wickets and 43 runs at Edgbaston and Lord's, respectively, before bouncing back at Headingley.

"One of my favourite innings" - Harry Brook on his Headingley knock

Harry Brook during his innings of 75. (Credits: Getty)

Harry Brook, who scored a match-winning 75 in the third Ashes Test to help England chase down 251, rated it as one of his best knocks. The 24-year-old highlighted that he has learned a lot during this series, adding:

"On a personal note, one of my favourite innings, in a crunch game, at my home ground, to have contributed a significant amount was nice. There are so many things I have learnt this series and to play some of the best bowlers in the world, I haven't got a big score but feel I have contributed in a few games now. I know I am at my best when I am trying to be positive, not just trying to survive."

The fifth Ashes Test begins at the Kennington Oval on July 27.