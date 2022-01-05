"It was important to put our legacy to next level" - Mominul Haque after Bangladesh's historic win over New Zealand

Bangladesh red-ball skipper Mominul Haque has heaped praise on his team following their emphatic victory over New Zealand in the first Test of their two-match series. With their first-ever Test win against New Zealand, Bangladesh ended the Black Caps' run of 17 matches without defeat on home soil.

The visitors took a 130-run first innings lead courtesy of a solid batting performance led by skipper Haque (88) and Liton Das (86).

Seamer Ebadot Hossain was the star of the match, finishing with a career-best 6/46 in the second innings. Bangladesh bundled out the hosts for just 169 runs, and were left needing just 40 runs for the momentous win. Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten at the crease as Bangladesh wrapped up the chase inside 17 overs.

During his post-match interview, 30-year old Mominul Haque said that the win over Kiwis was crucial for his country to take their legacy to greater heights. Setting his sights on the next encounter, the Bangladesh skipper said:

"We didn't play well in the last couple of Test matches and it was important to put our legacy to the next level. We have to forget about this win and look forward to the Christchurch Test."

While praising the 'unbelievable' Edabot Hossain, Haque stressed that the win was a great team effort.

"It was teamwork. Everyone was keen to win the match and they put their hand up in all three departments. We won because of the bowlers, both in the first and second innings they were outstanding. They did all the hard work and bowled in the right areas. He (Ebadot) was unbelievable for us," said Haque.

"The win will inspire next generations to do the same" - Ebadot Hossain following the win over WTC champions

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 1st Test: Day 5

Right-arm seamer Ebadot Hossain was instrumental in Bangladesh's win at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. The 27-year old finished with a six-wicket haul in the second innings, ripping apart New Zealand's batting line-up.

Ebadot acknowledged that their win over the World Test Champions New Zealand will inspire the coming generations to replicate the same.

During the post-match presentation, he said:

"We have come here for the last 11 years and not won a game. When we came this time, we set a goal and we said to ourselves we can do it. New Zealand are Test Champions and if we beat them then it will inspire the next generation to do the same."

Ebadot also shed some light upon his salute celebration, which he brought out every time he got a wicket.

"I have been working hard with Ottis Gibson. The conditions are too flat in Bangladesh and we are still learning how to bowl away from home. I am a soldier of Bangladesh and know how to celebrate (after a wicket). My journey from volleyball to cricket is a long story. I am enjoying my cricket," he added.

With Bangladesh taking an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series, the hosts will have to be at their best to salvage the series in the second Test. The second Test of the series will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from January 9-13.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava