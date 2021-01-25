"It looks like Rishabh Pant really enjoys a battle" - Andy Flower

Former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower has lauded Rishabh Pant for the competitive streak in him.

Rishabh Pant played a couple of scintillating knocks on the final days of the Sydney and Brisbane Tests against Australia. While India had to be content with a draw in the New Year's Test after Pant's dismissal, the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman stayed till the end to help the visitors walk home with a win at the Gabba.

During a discussion on NDTV, Andy Flower was asked what he likes about Rishabh Pant, as the youngster had copped a fair bit of criticism for dropped catches before his knock at Sydney.

The former England coach responded by highlighting that the dashing batsman is always up for a fight and possesses a wide array of shots to dismantle the opposition.

"He looks like an outstanding young player. One of the things I really like about him is that it looks like he really enjoys a battle. He enjoys competing and he has got the range of shots to do that and to put the bowlers under pressure," said Andy Flower.

Andy Flower was particularly appreciative of Rishabh Pant demonstrating the ability to bat as per the demands of the situation.

"And one of the nice things about his last couple of innings is that he adjusted his game from normal T20 tempo to a tempo that was neccesary for his team. So, he adjusted the tactical part of his batting for what the team required and that shows a good maturity, good intelligence and a willingness to do what his team needed," added Flower.

The Indian team showed a lot of character and skill: Andy Flower

Andy Flower observed it is not easy to beat Australia on their home soil

Andy Flower was also asked about the Indian team's tremendous comeback after the batting debacle at Adelaide. He attributed the Indian win to the spirit and talent in the side.

"That is an amazing victory. I will be probably be repeating what most people are saying at the moment, to come back from that first Test loss shows a lot of character and a lot of skill," said Andy Flower.

Andy Flower signed off by highlighting that beating the Kangaroos in their backyard is an arduous task and the Indian team had accomplished that.

"To play in that environment, it is very tough to win in Australia. The Australians are very good on their home turf. They know their conditions very well, they know the various venues around Australia very well and know how to exploit them. India did an amazing job like they did," concluded Flower.

Apart from the harrowing defeat at Adelaide, the Indian team had to overcome a multitude of injuries in their lineup right through the series apart from the absence of Virat Kohli. But they rose to the occasion to script one of the most memorable series wins in Indian cricket history.