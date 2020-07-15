'It's not black and white' - Aakash Chopra differs with Sachin Tendulkar's opinion on the DRS

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently opined that a batsman should not be given out if less than 50% of the ball is shown to be striking the stumps on a DRS review. This is in contradiction to what Sachin Tendulkar had said recently.

Sachin Tendulkar recently disagreed with the ICC on the DRS rule that an LBW decision could only be overturned if more than 50 percent of the ball was shown to be hitting the stumps.

The Master Blaster had stated that the percentage of the ball hitting the stumps should not matter and a batsman should be given out if the DRS shows it to be striking the wickets, regardless of the on-field call.

Aakash Chopra shared his views on the changes required in the DRS system on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra concurred with the Indian batting great that once a decision is reviewed, the original umpire's call should not be considered.

"In principle it makes sense as once it is reviewed, why would you want to go back to the umpire. I am with you Paaji that once you have embraced technology, you should trust it and don't do other things. Totally correct."

What % of the ball hits the stumps doesn’t matter, if DRS shows us that the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be given out, regardless of the on-field call. That's the motive of using technology in Cricket. As we know technology isn’t 100% right but neither are humans.#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/8At80AtRs5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 11, 2020

Aakash Chopra mentioned that he did not agree with Sachin Tendulkar on this aspect as the ball striking the stumps was actually a projection and not something visible.

"Here I have a difference of opinion with Paaji. When we are talking about the ball hitting the stumps, that is the projection that we see, we don't see it in black and white."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that this part of DRS could not be compared with any other sport, where the decision is based on the actual happenings and not on any projections based on technology.

"So this cannot be compared with football, badminton or tennis, we cannot compare that part of DRS with any other sport, because there you can see the tangible results with your eyes."

"But in cricket, the ball projection is based on technology taking into account the spin, bounce, swing etc. Here Paaji feels that even if it hits 5%, it should be given out. I feel it should not be given."

Aakash Chopra emphasised his point by stating that the company which developed the technology was also not fully sure of the results if less than 50% of the ball was shown to be striking the stumps.

"Because there is a room for error. If you talk to Hawkeye, the company which makes this technology, they will say that if more than 50% of the ball is shown hitting the stump then they are a 100% certain that the ball will hit the stumps."

"But if less than 50% of the ball is shown to be hitting, then they are not a 100% certain. So there are chances that the ball might be missing."

Aakash Chopra added that just because there is some degree of uncertainty, it doesn't imply that the DRS technology should not be used at all.

"Now, there is an ambiguity and there is a room of doubt and you know that you can't trust this part of the technology. It doesn't mean that you don't embrace technology at all, that will be a huge mistake."

Aakash Chopra observed that the only issue was when less than 50% of the ball was shown to be striking the stumps.

"So the question is only when less than 50% of the ball hits the stumps. If the on-field umpire gives it out, it remains out but if the same ball is given not out by the umpire, it remains not out. That is the discrepancy that I am not okay with."

The reputed commentator opined that in such a scenario a batsman should only be given out if more than 50% of the ball was striking the stumps and should be given the benefit of the doubt otherwise, irrespective of the umpire's original decision.

"So that you will have to change, you have to decide on that. If you feel that your accuracy is more than 50%, then the chapter is closed."

"If more than 50% of the ball strikes the stumps, it should be given out. If less than than 50% of the ball strikes the stumps, then whatever be the umpire's decision, it should be given not out."

Aakash Chopra on 'umpire's call' used for line decisions

Aakash Chopra believes there should be no umpire's call used for line decisions

Aakash Chopra stated that he was also not in agreement with the 'umpire's call' being used for decisions that were clearly evident.

"The other thing is regarding things you can see like the ball hitting the pads. Why should you have umpire's call in that? Either it is in line or outside the line."

"Even the ball pitching on leg stump is considered in line when more than 50% is inside the line and otherwise considered as umpire's call. Why so? This is one thing that definitely needs to change."

Aakash Chopra also talked about the numerous decisions that were overturned in the recent England-West Indies Test match.

"Nowadays we also have home umpires. I will not say that they are biased, but the umpiring was very ordinary in the last match."

Technology is a great equalizer. West Indies had 5 umpiring decisions over turned in their favor using the DRS. All 5 of them LBWs. Without the DRS, the complexion of the match on Day 2 of #ENGvsWI would have been totally different. https://t.co/oUnzfecrQf — Gopi Yeleswarapu (@_gopiy) July 12, 2020

Aakash Chopra also said that he favours the concept no-ball decisions being given by the third umpire, considering the number of such deliveries missed by the on-field umpires.

"The no-ball decision should be given to the third umpire as so many no-balls are missed by on-field umpires."

Apart from several umpiring decisions being overturned in the first Test between England and West Indies, there were many no-balls that were not called by the on-field umpires.