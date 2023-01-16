“It’s called VERA level” - After AB de Villiers praises Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik reacts with a cheeky post

Dinesh Karthik shared a witty post while reacting to a tweet by AB de Villiers in which the latter praised Team India batter and his long-time Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Virat Kohli.

Kohli scored a magnificent 166* off only 110 balls in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, January 15. Thanks to the batter’s heroics, the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 390/5 on the board while batting first.

Sri Lanka crumbled to 73 all-out in response in 22 overs. For his dominant display, Kohli was deservedly named Player of the Match.

Reacting to his good friend’s spectacular innings, South African legend De Villiers took to his official Twitter handle and wrote:

“Virat Kohli! Different level💪.”

Karthik was quick to chip in. He re-tweeted De Villiers' status and commented:

“It’s called VERA level . Ask @imVkohli n he will tell you 😉 See you in @IPL.”

"Vera level" is a Tamil term used to describe something that is of a very different level.

While Kohli and DK will be seen together on the field for RCB in the upcoming IPL 2023, De Villiers has retired from all forms of cricket. However, he will be involved with the franchise in some capacity.

“I am in a nice space right now” - Virat Kohli

Ever since returning to international cricket after a short break following the England tour, Kohli has produced some wonderful performances in white-ball cricket. His hundred on Sunday was his third three-figure score in ODIs in his last four innings in the format.

In the post-match conference following the triumph in Thiruvananthapuram, Kohli opened up on rediscovering his rhythm. He explained:

“I am content with how I am playing, and that, for me, is the most important thing. Today (Sunday) as well I was just happy to be out there, to be batting, to be batting for as long as possible. In that space, I end up playing my best cricket. That has been the case in the past as well. When I got a bit desperate, things were running away from me.

"I am in a nice space right now and I just want to continue with the same. Just be organic every day however I feel. I just follow that feeling and I don't fight anything."

Kohli’s ton on Sunday was his 46th in the 50-over format. He is now just three hundreds away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : 0 votes