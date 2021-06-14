"It's nice to get one over them here," Ajaz Patel reacts to New Zealand's series win over England

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel, who played a significant part in the second Test, is elated to beat England in their own den.

The Black Caps thrashed the hosts in the final match by eight wickets to win the series 1-0. Chasing 38 runs, the visitors took just 11 overs to cruise past the target to seal the victory.

Speaking at the end of the game, Ajaz Patel, who returned with four wickets in the match, said it felt good to beat England after so long.

🎶🗣 Pop inside the changing room and chat to the boys after our first Test series win in England since ‘99 🏏#backtheblackcaps #CricketNation #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/KXKBsYlhgX — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 14, 2021

"When we came over here, we heard from the boys that we hadn't had a series win in a while so it's nice to get one over them over here," Ajaz Patel said. "It's a nice lead to what's coming. It's been really enjoyable for me personally getting back out there and back in the Test cricket for New Zealand.

Patel was happy New Zealand could dominate England away from home.

We showed a brand of cricket that we like to play and and we have shown them that we can dominate away from home as well," he added.

New Zealand last defeated England at their home back in 1999

Although New Zealand had defeated England in their den in the last two series, their last win in English conditions came way back in 1999. The Kiwi side, led by Stephen Fleming, defeated the Three Lions 2-1 in a four-match series.

Devon Conway had a brilliant start to his Test career at Lord's, hitting a double century. The South African-born cricketer carried his rich vein of form into the final match, where he played a brilliant knock of 80 runs.

The southpaw, who was awarded the player of the series award, stated that beating the English team in England is a always a special feeling.

"It's been a cherry on the top for me to have the man of the series. But just to get the series win is more special against England," Conway said.

New Zealand will now gear up for the ICC World Test Championship final against India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, starting June 18 (Friday).

