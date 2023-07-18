“It was very silly, dumb really” - Moeen Ali on Michael Vaughan's controversial 2017 tweet on Muslims

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has opened up on Michael Vaughan’s controversial tweet in 2017 in which he suggested that the former should ask young Muslims if they are terrorists “to help make society safer”. He described Vaughan’s views as “very silly” and “dumb”.

Back in 2017, Vaughan first backed a Daily Mail column by Piers Morgan, which opined that Muslims must root out extremist elements from their communities. Then, responding to a query on Twitter, he hinted that Moeen could go around asking Muslims he didn't know whether they knew terrorists.

In a new documentary titled 'Is Cricket Racist?', which will be aired on Channel 4 in the UK, Moeen was asked by presenter Adil Ray for his views on Vaughan’s controversial statements on the Muslim community.

"It was very silly. Dumb really. We need people like him to step up for us. As Muslims, or any other faith really. And just be a bit smarter. I think he has also realized that times are changing and he has to change,” he said.

It was in response to Ray’s question that Vaughan had said that he wouldn’t mind Moeen asking Muslims about knowing terrorists if it helps "our kids' future and environment become a safer place".

Adil Ray OBE @adilray After the Manchester attacks, in a tweet to me, cricketer Michael Vaughan suggested Moeen Ali should look for terrorists between test matches. Exclusively, I asked Moeen about it. He says Vaughan must be “smarter”. Hear more: Is Cricket Racist tomorrow (Tues) 1105pm C4 & online.

Vaughan has apologized for the controversial tweets, including at the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) racism hearings in March.

“There's [British Asian] players out there who are doing better than anyone else” - Moeen

In the documentary, the all-rounder also opined that British Asian players are doing really well, but don’t get “signed” in professional cricket for some reason.

"There's [British Asian] players out there who are doing better than anyone else. People won't sign them for some reason. The South Asian player has to be almost outstanding most of the time, especially as a triallist whereas sometimes a white player doesn't have to be outstanding, and he is getting signed," Moeen Ali said.

The 36-year-old also opened up on Azeem Rafiq’s racism allegations against Yorkshire, which stunned England cricket.

Stating that the controversy was a much-needed “shake up”, Moeen added:

"Obviously sad [for Rafiq's experiences], but it also felt like the game needed a shake-up. The greatest thing that has come out of it for me is that people have a voice now, whereas before people have been very afraid to say anything."

Meanwhile, Moeen will be part of the England playing XI that will face Australia in the fourth Ashes 2023 Test starting July 19 at Old Trafford in Manchester.