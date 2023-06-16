"It is not all about teeing off every single delivery" - Nasser Hussain believes Bazball is about absorbing pressure as much as scoring 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has opined that Ben Stokes and Co. are not going to shy away from their aggressive approach, which also encompasses absorbing pressure during the Ashes. England have only lost two Tests ever since the change in leadership and coaching staff in June 2022, and have shunned teams with their ballistic approach.

England have a worthy opponent in the form of the visiting Australians, who made their prowess known with a dominant win over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Expressing his firm belief in England maintaining their approach despite the weight of the occasion, Hussain wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"Failure will fuel the arguments of those who said this style of play would only work against certain sides and England have been over-hyped, but one thing's for sure — under the current leadership team, they won't take a backwards step."

He continued:

"At the same time, they like to play the Bazball term down, as despite scoring at five an over, the fastest run rate in the history of the game, it is not all about teeing off every single delivery."

England named their playing XI for the first Ashes Test two days prior to the contest. The team features the return of all-rounder Moeen Ali, coming out of retirement to address England's spin-bowling woes following Jack Leach's long-term injury.

Stating that he would have included Mark Wood for variety, but at the same time praising what the existing pace trio brings with them, Hussain explained:

"Personally, I would have gone for Wood to add a point of difference on a flat pitch but I can see it was a 50-50 call and understand why they've gone the way they have."

He added:

"Let's be honest, if you were going to go for three 83mph right-arm bowlers, these would be the three. In Broad, Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson, you are talking about three highly skilful seamers — two masters and an extremely worthy apprentice."

James Anderson is on the lookout for redemption after an injury-riddled campaign the last time Ashes was held in England. Stuart Broad is in good form after picking up a five-wicket haul in the team's win over Ireland in the one-off Test.

"Things are not going to be dull" - Nasser Hussain feels that Bazball will spice up the Ashes even more

While the approach has worked spectacularly well for England so far, it has been constantly doubted and predicted to doom any day by several.

Noting the fickle nature that Bazball brings with itself, Hussain wrote:

'Yes, when he reverse scoops Pat Cummins for six, we will all say: 'Wow, this is Bazball.' Equally, though, when he gets caught on the rope, everyone will ask: 'Does he need to do that?'"

He continued:

"The greyness to all of this is why this Ashes series is so intriguing. It's the unknown quantity. Things are not going to be dull."

The Ashes will kickstart with the first Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Friday, June 16. The series will also commence the third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC).

