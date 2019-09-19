Jamaica Tallawahs vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots: When and where to watch, telecast and live streaming details | Caribbean Premier League 2019

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Jamaica Tallawahs suffered a morale-shattering loss in their previous fixture of the Caribbean Premier League as the Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated them by a massive margin of 81 runs. The Tallawahs conceded 218 runs in the first innings to the Warriors and in reply; they lost all their wickets for just 137 runs. They will look to record their 2nd win of the season when they meet the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the next match.

The Patriots had recorded a memorable win in their previous match by defeating the Trinbago Knight Riders in the one-over eliminators. Carlos Brathwaite was the star of the night for the St. Kitts and Nevis-based franchise and the team will hope that the all-rounder continues his good form in the next match.

In the batting department, Jamaica Tallawahs will expect Chris Gayle and Andre Russell to fire while Evin Lewis will have the onus of scoring the runs for Patriots.

On the bowling front, Rayad Emrit will lead the visiting team with his pace bowling and, Oshane Thomas will play the same role for the Chadwick Walton-led side.

Here are all the telecast details of match number 16 of Hero Caribbean Premier League 2019.

Jamaica Tallawahs vs Guyana Amazon Warriors venue, date and start time

Venue: Sabina Park, Jamaica

Date: 19th September 2019

Time: 7:00 pm (Local Time); 5:30 am IST on the 20th of September

How, when and where to watch?

Star Sports: India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal

Hotstar: Online streaming in India

Sky Sports: UK and Ireland

Ten Sports: Pakistan

Willow TV: United States

Sky Sport: New Zealand

CNC 3: Trinidad and Tobago

Digicel: Barbados

Squads

Jamaica Tallawahs:

Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton (C), Rovman Powell, Zahir Khan, Oshane Thomas, Glenn Phillips, George Worker, Amad Butt, Chris Lamont, Steven Jacobs, Imran Khan, Andre Russell, Xavier Marshall, Shamae Springer, Ramaal Lewis, Derval Green, and Javelle Glenn.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Carlos Brathwaite (C), Evin Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Isuru Udana, Devon Thomas (wk), Laurie Evans, Keron Cottoy, Usama Mir, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Akeem Jordan, Aaron Jones.