World Cup 2019: James Neesham's childhood coach passes away during World Cup final

What’s the story?

David James Gordon, James Neesham’s childhood coach and a teacher at the Auckland Grammar School, sadly passed away during the titanic 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand.

In case you didn’t know...

The 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand was decided on a superior boundary count after both teams could not be separated in both the 50-over contest and the Super Over.

The heart of the matter

David Gordon worked as a cricket and hockey coach at the Auckland Grammar School for more than 25 years and played an enormous role in shaping a lot of sporting careers. His love for the game was supreme and that enabled him to work part-time at the same school till the age of 70.

Interestingly, he too had completed his schooling from Auckland Grammar. Thus, highlighting what a fairy tale he had scripted by moulding budding sportspersons into wonderful individuals at that very institution.

Apart from Neesham, Gordon also coached Lockie Ferguson during the fast bowler’s formative years.

David’s daughter, Leonie Gordon said that her father’s breathing pattern started to alter as soon as New Zealand started wielding the willow in the Super Over. She also remarked that her father probably breathed his last after his prodigy, Neesham hit a six over mid-wicket in the same over.

After hearing the news of his coach’s demise, Neesham was quick to take to social media and he sent out a heartfelt message, thanking his mentor for everything he had done for the all-rounder.

Dave Gordon, my High School teacher, coach and friend. Your love of this game was infectious, especially for those of us lucky enough to play under you. How appropriate you held on until just after such a match. Hope you were proud. Thanks for everything. RIP — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 17, 2019

What’s next?

New Zealand were left shattered at the outcome of the final after they lost the encounter by the finest of margins. The Black Caps’ next assignment is a trip to Sri Lanka where they will face off with the Islanders in a two-match Test series and a three-match T20 series in August and September.

