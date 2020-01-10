Jasprit Bumrah becomes India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

On the 10th of January, Jasprit Bumrah scripted another chapter in India’s T20I cricketing folklore when he became the nation’s all-time leading wicket-taker.

The pacer, who had been nursing a stress fracture in the back for the latter part of 2019, returned to the fold against Sri Lanka at Indore, a game where he scalped a solitary batsman.

At Pune, the fast bowler looked to be in the requisite rhythm from the outset and he sent Danuskha Gunathilaka packing in the first over of Sri Lanka’s chase. The aforementioned dismissal allowed Bumrah to leapfrog his peers and cast himself as India’s leading wicket-taker in the shortest format.

Before the game began, the Mumbai Indians pacer was tied for top spot alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. However, in light of the leg-spinner’s inability to get among the wickets at Pune, Bumrah surged ahead.

Over the past couple of seasons, the fast bowler has established himself as India’s most vital cog in its bowling wheel, meaning that several waited with bated breath when he was sidelined for a significant amount of time.

Yet, if the signs from the series against Sri Lanka are any indicator, he seems to be in fine fettle and seems primed to spearhead India’s charge at the T20 World Cup in Australia.