Jasprit Bumrah confirmed as India’s captain for Birmingham Test; Rishabh Pant named vice-captain

After all the confusion over the past few days, Jasprit Bumrah has been confirmed as India’s captain for the rescheduled Test against England in Birmingham, which starts on Friday (July 1).

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma has been officially ruled out of the Test due to COVID-19. 'Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been named vice-captain for the match.

On Wednesday (June 28), reports emerged that Bumrah would lead India in the Birmingham Test. However, at a later press conference, head coach Rahul Dravid clarified that Rohit had not been ruled out. He stated that the medical team was still monitoring his condition.

On Thursday, the BCCI put an end to the suspense by naming Bumrah as captain for the rescheduled Test against the Englishmen. Releasing an official statement on Twitter, the Indian Cricket Board wrote:

"@Jaspritbumrah93 to lead #TeamIndia in the fifth Test Match against England. RishabhPant17 will be the vice-captain for the match."

28-year-old Bumrah will become the first fast bowler in 35 years to lead India in a Test match and the country's 36th Test captain. India’s World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev was the last pacer to captain India in a Test match back in 1987.

Bumrah, who is the leader of the Indian pacer attack in all three formats of the game, was named vice-captain for the ODI series in South Africa earlier this year. Asked if he had ambitions to lead India, the pacer had said back then:

“If given an opportunity (to lead India), it would be an honor. I don’t think any player would say no. There’s no bigger feeling than that.”

The Gujarat fast bowler has so far played 29 Test matches, in which he has claimed 123 wickets at an average of 21.73. Bumrah was also the leading wicket-taker for India during the four Tests in England last year. He claimed 18 wickets at an average of 20.83.

Who will open in Rohit Sharma’s absence in Bumrah-led team?

With Rohit being ruled out, India will have to field a new opening partner for Shubman Gill. Mayank Agarwal has been called up as cover for the Indian captain. However, he is unlikely to feature in the Test given his poor recent form.

According to some media reports, either Cheteshwar Pujara or Hanuma Vihari could partner Gill at the top of the order in Birmingham.

BCCI @BCCI



shares it all as



Full interview

From fond memories of playing in England to the funniest nicknames given to him by his teammates. @imShard shares it all as #TeamIndia gears up for the rescheduled #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston.

Rohit was India’s leading run-getter during the team’s previous Test tour of England. He notched up 368 runs at an average of 52.57. Earlier, his opening partner during the same series, KL Rahul, was also ruled out due to injury. Rahul had scored 315 runs at an average of just under 40 in England last season.

