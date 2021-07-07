Jasprit Bumrah drops out of top 5 of ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah has slipped to sixth place in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. The Indian fast bowler dropped out of the top 5 because of Chris Woakes' excellent performances in the recently-concluded series between England and Sri Lanka.

The Englishman picked up six wickets in two matches against Sri Lanka. He returned with figures of 4/18 in the first ODI while picking up two wickets in his spell of ten overs in the third match.

Courtesy of his fantastic bowling, Woakes gained four places in the bowling charts. He now holds third position, with 711 rating points to his name. New Zealand's Trent Boult and Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz are the only bowlers ahead of Woakes in the rankings.

📈 @ChrisWoakes makes a charge in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings, with the @EnglandCricket quick jumping to No.3.



Since Chris Woakes jumped four places, four bowlers ahead of him in the previous rankings have dropped a spot each. Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matt Henry, Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada have slipped in the latest bowling charts.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman retained their spots in the top 10.

Jasprit Bumrah is not the only Indian to slip in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Shardul Thakur have slipped in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers

Along with Jasprit Bumrah, even Shardul Thakur has slipped in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. Thakur, who is currently with the Indian Test squad in the United Kingdom, has dropped a rung to 79th.

Tom Curran's brilliant performance against Sri Lanka was the reason behind Thakur's fall. Curran has risen from 88th to 68th in the rankings because of his four-wicket haul in the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

Among other Indians, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (13th), Yuzvendra Chahal (24th), Kuldeep Yadav (28th) and Ravindra Jadeja (29th) retained their spots in the top 30 of the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee