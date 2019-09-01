×
Jasprit Bumrah: Indian cricket's most precious commodity

Shubham Patwari
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
50   //    01 Sep 2019, 17:26 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has been India's no. 1 match-winner in recent years
Jasprit Bumrah has been India's no. 1 match-winner in recent years

Jasprit Bumrah created history when he became just the 3rd Indian bowler to bag a Test-match hat-trick when he ripped through West Indies top order on the second day of the second and final Test at Sabina Park on Saturday.

Bumrah is just 12 Tests old and is on top of his game. He bowls with sustained pace, exquisite control and accuracy. He hits the deck hard which gets him extra bounce, he can seam the ball both ways and pitch it up and swing it both ways as well, all at around 90 mph. And he is just 25.

India have always yearned for good fast bowlers who can win Test matches overseas. While there have been the likes of Kapil Dev, Srinath and Zaheer Khan who have been excellent for India in their prime, they've never had someone as lethal as Bumrah who can leave a batting side in ruins in their own backyard and win matches consistently.

In the 12 Test matches that he's played, Bumrah has picked up 61 wickets at an average of 19 and none of those Tests have been in India. To put things in perspective, a career average of under 25 is considered as legendary in Test cricket.

He has a five-wicket haul in all the countries that he's played in and has proved his worth in diverse conditions over the past few years. With his skills and ability, he is already being considered as one of the best fast bowlers in the world at present across formats. This makes him a very important player for India going forward in the ICC Test Championship.

While it can be argued that Virat Kohli has been India's best player for a long time and is the best batsman in the world, it's no secret that batsmen set up Test matches and bowlers win them. Bumrah has been really consistent with the ball in hand and is arguably Indian cricket's most precious commodity at present. He has been equally good in the shorter formats, as he's ranked no. 1 in ICC ODI bowling rankings and is probably the MVP (Most Valuable Player) of his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

Bumrah has received appreciation around the world for his exploits with some of the former greats calling him the best fast bowler that India has ever produced. While that may be too early to call, he certainly is a special talent, one that needs to be properly managed going forward.

India would hope that he remains injury-free and continues to be the world-class performer that he is and takes Indian cricket to greater heights.

Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah
