Jasprit Bumrah talks about captaincy styles of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, rivalry with Jofra Archer and Pat Cummins

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Bumrah will be making his comeback to international cricket after four long months.

Jasprit Bumrah has grown leaps and bounds as a bowler in all three formats and has been India's talisman with the ball. However, he has been absent from the international scene from the past four months due to a stress fracture in his back.

Pat Cummins and Jofra Archer have particularly been on the rise as pace bowlers and with Bumrah in the mix, they are easily the top three fast bowlers in the world. But Bumrah believes that he was not at all intimidated by any of them and he believed in focusing on contributing to his team. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said:

"I don’t look at it that way, no. I enjoy fast bowling. I am not the kind of guy who will get jealous. If good fast bowling is happening, I will always watch and I will have fun. Even if somebody is bowling really well against us."

Bumrah also believed that Test cricket is the toughest of all three formats and that he would prefer playing with the red ball more. He added:

"If you do well in Tests, you can do well in any format. Because people saw me in the IPL first, they think that’s what made me."

On being quizzed about who he prefers as captain, MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, Bumrah said:

"Both of them are pretty similar in the way that they want you to take ownership. They give you the field you want, the help you need. You take responsibility of your own bowling."