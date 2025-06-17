Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson - comparing their stats after 45 Tests ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be crucial to India's fortunes in the upcoming five-match Test series in England. By the time he made his Test debut in January 2018, he was already a star in white-ball cricket. Amid some apprehensions, the pacer with an awkward-looking action quickly went on to establish himself as an integral member of the Test team.

Bumrah had an exceptional series in Australia during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He picked up 32 wickets in five Tests at an average of 13.06 and an excellent strike rate of 28.3. He bowled more than 900 deliveries during BGT 2024-25 and ended up with a back injury due to which he could not bowl on the last day of the series.

Like in Australia, Bumrah will be without his regular pace bowling partner Mohammad Shami in England as well. There will be lofty expectations from the pacer yet again. Bumrah has played 45 Tests so far. Ahead of the five-match series against England, we compare his stats with that of James Anderson after 45 Test matches.

Trending

Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson - Who has more wickets and a better average after 45 Tests?

Having played 45 Test matches, Bumrah has claimed 205 wickets at an excellent average of 19.40. Of his 200-plus scalps, 64 have come against Australia in 12 matches at an average of 17.15. Bumrah has also picked up 60 wickets in 14 matches against England at an average of 22.16 and 38 wickets in eight matches against South Africa at an average of 20.76.

After 45 Tests, Anderson had claimed 156 wickets at an average of 34.10. Of his 156 scalps, 48 came against South Africa in 13 matches at an average of 35.27. He picked up 27 scalps in five matches against New Zealand at an average of 24.07 and 27 wickets in nine matches against West Indies at an average of 28. Anderson also claimed 24 wickets against India in six Tests, averaging 32.95.

Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson - Who has more five-fers after 45 Tests?

In 45 Test matches, Bumrah has picked up 13 five-fers, with a best of 6-27, which was registered against West Indies in Kingston in August 2019. Of his 13 five-fers, four have come against Australia, three each against England and South Africa, two against West Indies and one against Sri Lanka.

Player Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Jasprit Bumrah 205 19.40 6-27 13 0 James Anderson 156 34.10 7-43 8 0

(Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson bowling stats after 45 Test matches)

After 45 Tests, Anderson had picked up eight five-fers, with a best of 7-43, which was registered against New Zealand in Nottingham in June 2008. Of his eight five-fers, two each came against the Kiwis and South Africa and one each against Australia, India, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson - Who has a better record in winning causes after 45 Tests?

Of his 45 Test matches so far, Bumrah has featured in 20 games that India have won. He has a stellar record in winning causes, having picked up 110 wickets at an average of 14.50. Of his 13 five-fers, nine have come in winning causes, two in losses and two in draws.

Player Matches Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Jasprit Bumrah 20 110 14.50 6-27 9 0 James Anderson 19 81 25.76 7-43 5 0

(Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson bowling stats in winning causes after 45 Test matches)

Of his first 45 matches, Anderson featured in 19 Tests that England won. In winning causes, he picked up 81 wickets at an average of 25.76. Of his eight five-fers his from first 45 matches, five came in wins and three in draws.

Jasprit Bumrah vs James Anderson - Who has a better record in away matches after 45 Tests?

Of his first 45 Tests, Bumrah incredibly played 32 away matches and one neutral game (2021 WTC final). In 32 away Tests, he has claimed 158 wickets at an average of 19.47, with 11 five-fers. He went wicketless in the 2021 WTC final.

Of his first 45 Tests, Anderson played 18 matches away from home. In away Tests, he picked up 52 wickets at an average of 41.71, with two five-fers. His best of 5-63 was registered against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2010.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news