Jasprit Bumrah vs Mustafizur Rahman - comparing their stats after 73 T20Is amid Asia Cup 2025

Team India lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah has had a decent Asia Cup 2025 campaign, which is currently underway in the UAE. In three matches, he has claimed three wickets at an average of 30.66 and an economy rate of 8.36.

Ad

The 31-year-old right-arm pacer began his campaign with figures of 1-9 from three overs against UAE, knocking over Alishan Sharafu with a brilliant yorker. He then excelled in the group clash against Pakistan, claiming 2-18. The seasoned pacer was rested for the match against Oman and registered poor figures of 0-45 from his four overs in the Super 4 match against Pakistan.

While Bumrah had a rare off day, he is likely to be one of the key members of the team that takes on Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. The fast bowler has played 73 T20Is so far. We compare his stats with that of Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mustafizur Rahman - Who has more wickets and a better average after 73 T20Is?

In 73 T20Is, Bumrah has picked up 92 wickets at an average of 18.16. Of his 90-plus scalps, 17 have come in 14 matches against Australia at an average of 23.76 and 12 in 10 matches against New Zealand at an average of 19.33. Also, Bumrah has claimed nine scalps in five T20Is against England, averaging 9.11 and nine wickets in 12 matches against Sri Lanka, averaging 24.66.

Ad

After 73 T20Is, Mustafizur had 94 wickets to his name at an average of 21.45. Of his 94 wickets after 73 matches, 14 came in eight matches against New Zealand at an average of 14.92 and 12 in nine games against Sri Lanka at an average of 23. The left-arm pacer had also picked up nine wickets in seven T20Is against Australia (average 13.55) and 15 in 10 T20Is against West Indies (average 20.26).

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mustafizur Rahman - Who has a better economy rate after 73 T20Is?

In 73 T20Is, Bumrah has an economy rate of 6.36. The Indian pacer has an economy rate of eight in 14 innings against Australia and 5.34 in five innings against England. Further, he has an economy rate of 6.10 in 10 innings against New Zealand and 6.77 in six innings against Pakistan.

Ad

After 73 T20Is, Mustafizur had an economy rate of 7.79. He had an economy rate of 5.30 in seven innings against Australia and 8.62 in eight innings against England. Further, the 30-year-old fast bowler had an economy rate of 6.89 in eight innings against New Zealand and 8.26 in six innings against Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mustafizur Rahman - Who has more four-fers after 73 T20Is?

Having played 73 T20Is, Bumrah is yet to claim a four-wicket haul in T20Is. His best of 3-7 came against Afghanistan in Bridgetown in the T20 World Cup last year. The Indian pacer also claimed 3-16 against Australia in Visakhapatnam (February 2019), 3-14 against England in Bengaluru (February 2017) and 3-14 against Pakistan in New York in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Ad

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Jasprit Bumrah 92 18.16 6.36 3-7 0 0 Mustafizur Rahman 94 21.45 7.79 5-22 3 1

Ad

(Bumrah vs Mustafizur - T20I stats comparison after 73 T20Is)

After 73 T20Is, Mustafizur had three four-fers and one five-fer to his name. His best of 5-22 came against New Zealand in Kolkata in the 2016 T20 World Cup. He also claimed 4-12 against the Kiwis in Mirpur in September 2021. Further, the Bangladesh pacer also claimed 4-21 against Sri Lanka in Colombo (April 2017) and 4-36 against Oman in Al Amerat in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mustafizur Rahman - Who has a better record in wins after 73 T20Is?

Bumrah has been part of 55 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 75 wickets at an average of 16.41 and an economy rate of 6.20, with a best of 3-7. In 13 matches that Team India have lost, he has claimed 13 wickets. Bumrah has one scalp in two tied games and three wickets in three matches that ended in no result.

Ad

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Jasprit Bumrah 55 75 16.41 6.20 3-7 0 0 Mustafizur Rahman 31 60 13.45 7.15 4-12 3 0

Ad

(Bumrah vs Mustafizur - T20I stats comparison in wins after 73 T20Is)

After 73 T20Is, Mustafizur had been part of 31 matches that Bangladesh won. In winning causes, he claimed 60 wickets at an average of 13.45 and an economy rate of 7.15. In 41 matches that Bangladesh lost, he picked up 34 wickets. He did not bowl in one game that ended in no result.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news