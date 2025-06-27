Jasprit Bumrah's workload management in focus ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test: From R Ashwin to Michael Clarke, who's saying what?

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload management had been a matter of debate even before the visitors took the flight to UK for the ongoing five-match series. Both skipper Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir had confirmed that the right-arm pacer would only play three of the five Tests matches during the tour of England.

The seasoned fast bowler featured in the opening Test against England at Headingley in Leeds. He was impressive yet again, claiming 5-83 from 24.4 overs in the first innings even as he went wicketless in the second essay. While India lost the first Test by five wickets, some reports are claiming that Bumrah is unlikely to play the second Test in Birmingham.

As per a report in The Indian Express, Bumrah, who bowled nearly 44 overs in Leeds, is all set to be rested for second Test. The report added that he will return to the playing XI for the third Test, which starts at Lord's on July 10. Amid all the chatter around the Indian fast bowler's workload management, we take a look at what some of the experts have had to say.

Ravichandran Ashwin

Former India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that the visitors must play Bumrah in the second Test since they are 1-0 down in the series. According to the 38-year-old, India must look to square the series in the second Test in Birmingham before giving their lead fast bowler a rest. On his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"Considering we are 1-0 down, I'd ask Bumrah to play the second Test, and try to get even in the series, and then he can take the break. Since there is a considerable break between the 3rd and 4th Test, he can take rest then, and play the 2nd Test. I'll just bring Kuldeep [Yadav] in, and not do any other changes."

The second Test of the five-match series between India and England will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 2 to July 6.

Ravi Shastri

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri also shared similar views to Ashwin. Shastri reckons that Bumrah should try and play in the second Test because the visitors cannot afford to go into the Lord's Test against England with a 2-0 deficit. Speaking to Sky Sports Cricket, the former India all-rounder commented:

“Bumrah said he'll play three Test matches. Now, which of the three he'll play, that's, you know, another question to be asked. I think if he takes a break, it'll be the next one, because he'll definitely want to play at Lord's, right? And there's a break, and then you go into Lord's, then there's a break, and then there's a choice between Manchester and the same. It could be 2-0 down. So that is the problem. I think he has got to play."

The third Test of the India vs England series will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Stadium in London from July 10 to July 14.

Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has questioned the lack of secrecy around the fact that their most potent weapon would only be playing three of the five Test matches in England. Chopra believes that India have helped the hosts by being open about their workload management plans for Bumrah. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said:

“Bumrah said he will play three matches only, and I am thinking whether it was required to publicise it. Why was it not kept a secret? We don’t announce our team as well. So why was it necessary to reiterate it repeatedly before the start of the tour that he would play three matches only? Let them guess. You play whichever Tests you wish."

Expand Tweet

Speaking at the post-match press conference following Team India's five-wicket loss in Leeds, head coach Gambhir confirmed that Bumrah would only play two of the next four Tests. The former India opener made it clear that the result of the opening Test would not alter their plans.

MSK Prasad

Former India keeper-batter and ex-selector MSK Prasad opined that Bumrah must ideally play when the series in alive. He, however, backed the team management to take the appropriate call. Prasad told PTI:

"That is a tough call indeed for the team management. He should ideally play when the series is alive but the management knows best on how to manage his workload."

In case Bumrah doesn't play the second Test in Birmingham, Mohammed Siraj would have to lead the attack. Siraj claimed 2-122 in the first innings in Leeds and 0-51 in the second essay.

Michael Clarke

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke feels that Bumrah should be prepared to play the second Test against England because India cannot afford to lose the next match as well. Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke said:

"He's only going to play three Tests no matter what so, there's an eight-day break for the second Test, do they pick in him that. There's a quick turnaround for the third Test. I don't think you can afford to go 2-0 down so you might have to risk picking Bumrah in the second Test.

"Play your best XI and try to go 1 all. I don't think India can afford to go into the second Test without Bumrah. I'd be finding a way to freshen him up, let him recover, doesn't need to bowl in the nets. Just get fit and ready for the game, that's what I'd be focused on," he opined.

Meanwhile, Bumrah reportedly sat out the net session on Friday, June 27 ahead of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

